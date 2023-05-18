Faith communities aid in helping smokers quit
The Center for Black Health & Equity’s No Menthol Sunday (May 21) is an annual opportunity for faith communities to address the detrimental effect tobacco has on Black communities. Each year, faith leaders are encouraged to dedicate this day to educating congregations about smoking, vaping and the role of menthol and other flavors.
The pandemic has increased the risk of smoking-related deaths in the Black community, but there is so much that can be done to focus on victory. This year’s theme, “Focus on Victory, Go Against the Grain,” encourages us to stand up against the tobacco industry and create healthy, tobacco-free communities.
It’s been two years since the Food and Drug Administration announced the process to prohibit the sale of tobacco products with any characterizing flavors, such as menthol. That is a historic win! As the FDA continues its process, we must continue to uplift one another and advocate for a healthier future.
No Menthol Sunday is an excellent time for people who smoke to begin a new quit journey. Faith communities can commit to creating comfortable, safe spaces for those who struggle with nicotine addiction.
No Menthol Sunday serves to raise our consciousness about important issues in Black health. When people of faith remain vigilant, educate youth and inspire community action, we will begin to move toward total health justice.
For more information about No Menthol Sunday efforts or for local resources to help quit using tobacco products, please contact me at pturner@ tobaccofree02.org.
Pat Turner
Tobacco education coordinator
Tobacco Free Allen County
Shift in identity could be worth millions
While observing current social and moral trends, the left’s “woke” agenda and today’s headlines, I’ve come up with a plan that might just make me rich.
It seems that today, a person can wake up one morning and “identify” as something other than what they were the night before. Combine this with California’s percolating plan to give millions in reparations to Black citizens and bingo!
Tomorrow, while still being white, I shall wake up and identify as an elderly Black man, and although I live in Indiana, I will further identify as living in California. Then just sit back and wait for the checks to start rolling in.
Identity … ain’t it great?
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville
GOP can gain credibility with pay-cut proposal
I can respect that Republicans don’t want to raise the debt ceiling. I have a solution.
Instead of cutting from services for the aging and poor, a great way to attempt to repair their party’s reputation is to propose a congressional pay cut. All of them are so overpaid, they will not be struggling to survive like the rest of us.
Jane Vorndran
Fort Wayne
Service memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday.