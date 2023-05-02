Budget windfall chance to help our neediest
News of a large budget surplus is cause for celebration, but why do Indiana GOP lawmakers also warn, “We should still be on guard about the expansion of Medicaid”?
We must ask ourselves why some people resist improving the quality of life of impoverished Hoosiers. Such a generous surplus could dramatically improve the quality of life for those who are finding it excessively burdensome in paying for housing, food, health care, child care, transportation and utilities.
This $1.5 billion Indiana surplus windfall is a rare opportunity for a true bipartisan dialogue in our communities and among our elected officials to discern how to allocate these funds thoughtfully, justly and for the greatest impact within our communities – not our own wallets.
Indeed, the conversation must start with the inalienable dignity of a human being. The shouts and signage imploring a “respect for life” surely must include the lives of those who have already been born yet find themselves living a life of heightened anxieties.
In Pope Francis’ encyclical “Fratelli Tutti,” he writes: “We need a community that supports and helps us, in which we can help one another … to dream together. … Let us dream, then, as a single human family, as fellow travelers sharing the same flesh, as children of the same earth which is our common home, each of us bringing the richness of his or her beliefs and convictions, each of us with his or her own voice, brothers and sisters all.”
Lawmakers and fellow Hoosiers: Show us the face of compassion and introduce equity into our communities. Raise up those who struggle and straggle. This windfall has come from the pockets of Hoosiers; we implore you to enact fair legislation that benefits all of Indiana’s citizens: the young and old, the ailing and healthy, those who have enough to eat and those who hunger.
Tony Henry
Fort Wayne
Honor slaying victims
When someone is charged with or convicted of committing murder, don’t just print a photo of the accused criminal. Please include a larger picture of the victim to honor the life taken.
Lisa Renbarger
Fort Wayne
Passenger rail efforts deserving of thanks
I want to thank Fred Lanahan, president of the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association. He continues to work with legislators at the state and federal levels to get passenger rail service starting in Pittsburgh, then heading west through Fort Wayne and ending at Chicago’s Union Station. Thanks again, Fred.
Harry J. Reith
Fort Wayne
Paper needs diversity
Why is it that The Journal Gazette prints only left-leaning articles and letters to the editor? For every leftist letter, the paper should print the other side of the story. Logic and free, open debate dictates that. In addition, the same people get printed over and over again. Obviously, more people write in, such as myself, who are never printed.
Cara Hill
Fort Wayne