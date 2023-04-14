Everyone has a role in reducing waste
I agree with the letter about the litter problem (“Litter problem plague all around the county,” April 4). It is everywhere and, in general, consumers are the ones releasing it. It is sad to see how we are slowly destroying and desecrating our home by not caring for it. Trash, litter and pollution, on both land and in water, is out of control and not hard to notice.
There are levels of the problem to address beyond the end user who needs to take responsibility and start tackling the problem. First, manufacturers must develop new biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials to offer companies buying packaging. If manufacturers don’t have the choice of using these products, you wouldn’t see them on the side of the road.
Plastics never go away; they just get smaller. Now it’s down to the masses to make choices not to use these products, let alone not letting them get into the environment.
We must get to the root of the problem, and everyone in the chain is to blame. Until we accept that, we will have to live in the mess we are creating.
Chris Rankin
Warsaw
Thoughts and prayers too little, too late
I am 70 years old, the mother of one son, a school employee, and grandmother of two high school-aged students. We’ve had another mass school shooting killing three 9-year-olds and three school staff members including the custodial engineer (the same job as my son). Every day when he and my granddaughters go to their schools, in my head I say a little prayer.
This goes on and on. When do members of Congress stop this madness? Now, the No. 1 killer of our children isn’t car accidents or health issues. It’s being murdered by guns.
Before gun lovers get their panties in a twist, they aren’t coming for your guns. A handgun for your family safety and hunters with rifles/shotguns for hunting, I haven’t issues with. I have issues with AR whatever and mental illness. Yet another mass shooting being ignored by our representatives in Washington, D.C. It sounds nice when they say, “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”
It’s too late for this! They are dead and gone.
Cheryl Janeway
New Haven
Israel’s anniversary cause to celebrate
On 5 Iyar, 5708, on the Hebrew calendar (the anniversary begins the evening of April 25 in 2023), David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, declared the Proclamation of Establishment of the State of Israel in the Tel Aviv Museum. That means that 75 years ago, Israelis had their homeland restored for the first time in 2,000 years.
No other people have survived 5,000 years keeping their culture intact the way the Jews have. Their homeland has been destroyed on two occasions, they have been dispersed throughout the world and hated everywhere they have gone. They endured the most methodical attempt in history to erase a people, yet they still live on.
Jews today speak the same language, study the same Torah, and now have the same homeland as the patriarchs did in Hebrew Scriptures. If ever a people were seemed to be chosen by God, it is surely the Jews.
Have a blessed Yom Ha’atzmaut. Mazel tov!
Nick Metel
Fort Wayne
Doctor’s analysis highly informative
Kudos to The Journal Gazette for printing the column by Dr. Andrew Mullally, “State protecting its youth from medical experimentation (March 25).” I found it a stunningly informative essay. I highly recommend readers look it up if they missed it.
Two points jumped out at me. He writes that “the vast majority of the medical community looks with skepticism at transsexual surgeries and hormone use on minors because they are not necessary, not safe and not effective.” I did not know that. Did you?
The second statement is: “Data from multiple studies report that more than 80% (50-98%) outgrow their desire to transition when they reach maturity without hormones or surgery. It does not make sense to perform elective, cosmetic and experimental treatments and surgeries when the symptoms will go away on their own.”
We can all learn something by reading Mullally’s article. Learning can lead to understanding. There are many out there who fancy themselves scientifically wise who are not. I find Mullally’s logical and science-based analysis most refreshing.
Hal Atkinson
Huntertown