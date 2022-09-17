Grateful for guidance through maze at Parkview
I had the best experience at Parkview Hospital on Carew Street recently.
I needed to make a flower delivery (to ortho/rehab, I believe) and followed my GPS to an obscure entrance. Being unfamiliar with the building, I didn’t know where to go inside, so a wonderful female employee offered to walk me down a trail of hallways to the elevators, where she directed me upstairs to the necessary department. She was so kind and helpful.
Upon leaving, I failed to remember my steps to get out of the building, and walked lost down several empty halls, finally spying a man with a cart of maintenance equipment by an elevator. I asked him for directions and he immediately parked his cart and walked me about a quarter mile down more hallways until I recognized my entry point. I was so grateful for his patient guidance, as I might have been there all afternoon otherwise.
I don’t know their names, but they made my day.
Kathy Foreman
Fort Wayne
Politicians’ hypocrisy erodes faith in democracy
When a person’s behavior is inconsistent with, or contradictory to, one’s stated beliefs, that person is known as a hypocrite.
For most of human history, hypocritical behavior has been considered shameful. In the past, obvious hypocrisy was an embarrassing kiss of death for a political career. It denoted insincerity or even stupidity. Historically, hypocrisy has not been an admired behavior.
To most people, hypocrisy feels phony or fake. Most of us prefer authenticity to hypocrisy. We like being around people (and political leaders) who are real, genuine, honest, trustworthy and sincere. Within ourselves, hypocrisy destroys self-esteem. Authenticity, on the other hand, enhances self-esteem and self-confidence.
When highly functioning people observe hypocritical behavior in politicians, it diminishes trust in the politician and the entire political system. In recent years political hypocrisy has lost its shame, evolving into an acceptable political strategy. It is a phenomenon that is spreading distrust of a government run by such elected officials.
When a representative form of government wallows in hypocrisy, the concept of autocracy gains appeal for some voters. When elected leaders would prefer to spread ruinous lies than build consensus for the common good, authoritarianism will inevitably be on the rise.
Before hypocritical politicians can be held accountable for their destructive behavior, voters must be willing to recognize and acknowledge the disease. It is a scary thought that our elected officials may be an accurate reflection of the collective consciousness of American society. As long as enough voters admire and accept hypocritical behavior, the American form of representative government is in danger. My hope is that the coming elections will provide an opportunity for some serious soul-searching before votes are cast.
Jim Boeglin
Fort Wayne
‘Teflon Trump’ unlikely to face any consequences
Donald Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached two times but not convicted.
Then came the Jan. 6 insurrection and with all the information pointing to Trump as the instigator and director of the action, there still have been no consequences for him. And now, the latest is the finding of classified top secret papers at Trump’s Florida estate.
I am not holding my breath to see whether he will face trial for his actions. I call him “Teflon Trump” because nothing sticks to him.
Ann Zepke
Fort Wayne
Gratitude for women speaking up for rights
Gratitude to Allison R. Adams (“An immodest proposal,” Sept. 9) for taking the time and energy to express her opinion regarding the hypocrisy of the Supreme Court.
Also, gratitude for the feminists who have written letters on similar subject matter.
Joni Weber
Fort Wayne