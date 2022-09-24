Vietnam veterans deserve proper welcome home
Regarding notice about Honor Flight’s 39th trip from Fort Wayne scheduled for Thursday, I would like to ask why no welcome home festivities are planned.
Eighty percent of the veterans on the flight are Vietnam veterans. These veterans never got a “welcome home” upon their return 50 years ago. As a matter of fact, many upon return the first time were spit on or called baby killers.
I think the return home from D.C. could serve as the welcome home they never got. Understandably, the airport is under construction, but couldn’t the 122nd airstrip be used this one time to facilitate a proper “welcome home” that our Vietnam vets have been waiting for for 50+ years?
Sandra Waters
New Haven
Abortion alternatives are better for all
I was greatly saddened to see people on Clinton Street advocating for abortion – killing in the name of a woman’s rights.
Actually, abortion is one of worst things a woman can do to her body, and abortion centers are the worst places to do it. That is why the state has said that only hospitals can do abortions now – a safe, clean place.
But a better option for unexpected pregnancies would be hope centers where women can get baby supplies, mothering classes or adoption processing. That way the mother and the child win.
So if, you all are really supporting women, please do your due diligence and find the truth about abortion and its effect on women. Don’t take just one side’s opinion.
Thank you in the name of yourself and your unborn child.
Linda Demorest
Fort Wayne
Innovative approach what county needs in sheriff
Allen County voters have two choices for sheriff this November.
We can opt to continue the status quo with the usual “lock-’em-up” approach that has resulted in a now famously overcrowded and mismanaged jail and continued recidivism. Or we can elect a new type of leader with a more nuanced, compassionate and research-based understanding of law and order.
Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter spent the past 30+ years keeping our community safe, but he also understands that too many in our criminal justice system would be better served with substance abuse treatment, mental health support, greater social connections and better economic opportunities. Hunter understands that people who need help cannot just be hidden away in our jail system. We have to do better.
Do we want an innovative sheriff focused on actually solving the underlying causes of criminal behavior? Or do we want to continue using the same old, ineffective tactics that clearly are not working given the capacity constraints with our jail?
Complacency passed down over decades of single-party rule costs taxpayers more and gives us subpar outcomes. We need new leadership, and Kevin Hunter has the experience, ideas and collaborative mindset needed to overhaul our sheriff’s department.
With so much progress and growth in Allen County, we cannot afford more of the same from our sheriff. I am proudly supporting Kevin Hunter for sheriff and I hope you will join me.
Kody Tinnel
Fort Wayne
Governors must unite to address immigration
There continues to be complaining about the busing distributions of the immigrants entering border states.
Why don’t the governors of all states make a concerted effort to address the illegal entry situation, and go down to the border as a team of 50 and look closely at the issue?
If it’s no problem for those border states to receive them, why is it a problem for any other state? Aren’t we the United States? Unite and address the problem by seeing it upfront and personal.
Mike Keller
Fort Wayne