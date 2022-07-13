Hospitals’ helicopter crews are unsung heroes
As Parkview Samaritan’s helicopter program was getting off the ground in 1989, I was part of the team that wrote the Letter of Agreement between Fort Wayne air traffic control and Samaritan ownership. After the operation started, I was invited to three ride-alongs.
Each shift was 12 hours long. When a call came, the pilot was given the location of the patient. No details such as age or the nature of the problem were given so the pilot wouldn’t be persuaded to take a flight they felt was risky. Enroute, the first responders or hospital communicated about the patient’s needs and condition.
Depending on whether the patient was at an accident scene or medical facility determined where we landed. At an accident scene, the police had determined a safe landing zone; the obstacles that needed to be seen and missed were radioed to the pilot.
Once on the ground, the pilot, nurse and paramedic worked quickly to get the patient loaded. The crew had all the latest drugs and equipment needed. From there, the process is reversed as the patient was transported to the next facility, generally a hospital. If there was a problem en route, the crew talked to the receiving doctor about treatments that were appropriate.
I saw a sedated man who had torn his esophagus after falling out of a tree stand transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. I saw an inebriated motorcyclist in Anderson who hit his head on the curb thrash while the ER doctor tried to sedate him. We flew him to Methodist. I saw the top removed from a vehicle so the driver could be extracted. We flew her back to the old Parkview Hospital.
I also saw how the copter was used as a goodwill tool when we landed at the Washington Township fire station as a mock victim was being extracted from a wreck. We loaded the “victim,” then shut everything down and spent the next two hours talking to people about the use of the helicopter to transport critical care patients.
I would encourage anyone who sees these helicopters fly over to take a moment to pray for the safety of the crew and the health of the patient on board. These crews do an amazing job in a difficult and sometimes hazardous environment.
David Slosson
Fort Wayne
Anthem timed with flyover would be quite a display
There is a playing of the national anthem at day’s end (around 5 p.m.) at the Fort Wayne National Guard.
Why not coordinate the A10 jet practice with the playing to create something of a flyover? Currently, the jet practice activity is earlier in the day.
It would be a touching addition to the already-impressive anthem playing.
The golfers at Brookwood all stop and pay tribute. They would love the combination.
Mike Keller
Fort Wayne
Guns need not be visible
In the summary titled “more info” box that accompanied the July 3 article on the new permitless carry law, it states that Indiana requires guns to be visible if carried. This is incorrect. Indiana law allows either open or concealed carry. Any law abiding citizen may do so unless disqualified for the listed reasons.
Randy Kreps
Huntington