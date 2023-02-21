Partisan-declaration bill hypocritical of lawmakers
The proposal to require partisan declaration for school board candidates is one of many surreptitious and dishonest Republican attempts to undermine nonpartisanship in education policy. It is cowardly, deceptive and unnecessary.
Many candidates fail to declare their party on campaign signs and advertising. Many have cynically told me they want the votes of other partisans, admitting to blatant deception and cowardice. Until lawmakers legally mandate party affiliation on all political advertisements in Indiana, this bill is hypocritical, cowardly and shamefully deceives in pleading “transparency.”
Frederick C. Gilbert
Fort Wayne
Boosted street drugs may not respond to Narcan
As if we didn’t have enough to worry about with lethal opioid overdoses of young people now exceeding the deaths of youth in World War II combat, we have something new coming into the country. Legalized recreational marijuana propels drug dealers to add “boosters” to their street drugs.
The most popular in the past few years is fentanyl. The new one is xylazine, a horse analgesic used to sedate the animal for surgery. It is very powerful and will not respond to naloxone or Narcan as a reversal agent. Xylazine is here, and it is deadly. There is no FDA-approved antagonist or reversal agent except maybe tolazine, but results are inconsistent.
Xylazine can be added as a booster to almost any drug. Such a powerful tranquilizer is almost impossible for dealers to control the levels added; even a tiny amount can be lethal.
If a patient is unconscious with a dose from this drug, and Narcan has no reversal action, take the patient to the emergency room immediately and inform staff that you have administered a Narcan dose.
Kent Phillips
Fort Wayne
IHSAA ticketing policy limits viewership
What is behind the IHSAA policy that dictates the only way to be able to attend some high school athletic contests in person is to purchase your ticket online by debit/credit card plus a convenience fee.
The contest is a school activity and support/attendance from parents, friends and neighbors of the participants or others interested in watching should not be hindered by this type of procedure.
We constantly hear school administration, teachers and education officials complain about students not getting encouragement from the surrounding community, so why are these roadblocks placed in the way?
Tom Schultz
Monroeville
Advance ticket-buying wasn’t worth the effort
We were going to the Regal Cinema on Coldwater Road. We went online to reserve (and paid extra) our seats the day before the show.
When we arrived, we were told the movie had been moved to a different theater and our seats had been changed. Instead of an aisle seat (which we paid for), we were moved to the middle of a row. We asked for the manager and were told that our choices were to take those seats (with no refund on the extra we paid) or don’t see the movie. We opted for this and were then told we had to stand in the concession line to get our refund.
The guy who first told us our seats were moved did apologize, and the lady who refunded our money was pleasant, but the overall attitude of the manager was rude.
You now have to ask yourself whether getting online to reserve seats (and paying extra for this) is worth it since they can move you and won’t refund your money if you choose not to see the movie.
Cindy Mack
Auburn