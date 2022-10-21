‘Pawtners’ strengthen families’ ties
“My pawtner’s name is Daisy
She keeps me from going crazy.
She runs, fetches and begs
The greatest thing on four legs!
I pray to the Lord above
That Daisy knows my love”
I lost my four-legged family member to fast-growing cancer in spite of the great care and effort of St. Joe Veterinary Hospital and the St. Joe Specialty Hospital. Daisy was treated professionally and compassionately. I am still grieving.
So one purpose of this letter is met (expressing my appreciation and grief). The second purpose follows Steve Covey’s belief: “To make small changes, change behavior; to make large changes, change the paradigm.”
The paradigm is a model of how we view things.
Daisy was a four-legged family member. To me this is different than being a pet. A four-legged family member has family status.
Dogs have enriched human lives as partners (or in Daisy’s case –“pawtner”). Years ago as a member of the board of directors at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, we had a mixed breed that residents would talk to and trust at least as much as our great social workers.
(The insurance company said we had to get rid of it as it might bite someone – this was before the advent of therapy dogs). From K-9 to helping patients with dread illnesses such as schizophrenia, canines have become partners.
Daisy was a rescue dog – an orphan. Adopting a four-legged family member will enrich your life. They teach us “unconditional love” … and how to be caregivers.
Every family I have talked to says losing a four-legged family member is losing a family member; the grieving is real and tough, and we learn from it. We are starting to see therapy dogs in hospitals, and bomb- and drug-sniffing dogs in security settings.
The four-legged family member makes for stronger/better families.
Please think about a “pawtner” – a rescue dog – as an adopted family member. You will not be barking up the wrong tree.
John E. Lovell
Fort Wayne
Gas price disparities call for explanation
What a shock my wife and I had after returning from six different states south and east to find that Indiana, especially northeast Indiana, had the highest gas prices we experienced: Kentucky $3.59, Tennessee $2.95, Virginia $3.25, West Virginia, $3.25, Pennsylvania (a heavily taxed state) $3.69 and Ohio $3.69. This all occurred the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. I would really like to hear the excuse for it.
On Oct. 10, the AAA average gas price for Florida (post-hurricane) is listed at $3.326 with the highest reported for regular gas at $3.52.
Where are the news agencies that report other robberies but not this one?
Jeff Ott
South Whitley
Reason to celebrate
I had to celebrate: First time garbage and recycling were picked up on time in more than two years. Woo hoo!
Ralph Hays
Fort Wayne
Different charts tell different story on pay
The chart displayed with Noah Smith’s Oct. 7 op-ed “Essential investment” is referred to in his sentence, “... a report by the National Center for Education Statistics indicated Indiana was dead last among the 50 states in teacher salaries from 1999-2021, with pay declining by almost 20%.”
One could assume that meant Indiana is dead last in teacher pay, but the chart measures change, not actual pay.
A chart I found at etateach.com/us-teacher-salaries-2022.html shows Indiana at the 14th position from the bottom in teacher pay at $52,194.
Jeannette Jaquish
Fort Wayne