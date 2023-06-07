Doctor’s penalty reeks of inconsistency
In July 2022, Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported to the Indianapolis Star that an anonymous (no name, no address) 10-year-old Ohio girl had been raped and impregnated, and, due to Ohio law, could not receive an abortion in Ohio so she was brought to Indiana where Bernard performed the abortion.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was not involved in the local story so, in his constant effort to get his name in the news, he went on Fox News to declare that Dr. Bernard had violated state law by not reporting the child abuse to Indiana authorities. Dr. Bernard said she followed Indiana reporting requirements. Republican politicians and some news outlets falsely suggested Dr. Bernard had fabricated the story until a Columbus, Ohio, man was charged with the rape.
After the “not following Indiana reporting requirements” and “the rape was committed in Ohio so Ohio authorities were investigating” and “Dr. Bernard did not fabricate the story” questions were eliminated, Rokita decided to charge that Dr. Bernard had violated HIPPA guidelines by going public with the story. Dr. Bernard reported the story to the Indianapolis Star without revealing the 10-year-old’s identity. Rokita took the story national by going to Fox News.
A committee of seven Indiana Republicans has ruled that Dr. Bernard, although she did not reveal the identity of the rape victim in violation of HIPPA laws, had reported the story to the public via the Indianapolis Star, which might cause someone else to try to identify the child in violation of HIPPA. There was no mention of Rokita’s efforts to politicize the story on a national network.
They fined her $3,000 for something someone else might do. I’m not a lawyer, but that doesn’t seem right.
Elaine Bowers
Fort Wayne
Fan spectacle sours baseball experience
For the first time in many years, I attended a boy’s high school baseball game over Memorial Day weekend.
It seemed like a perfectly fine idea, nostalgia merging nicely with long-awaited warmer weather at sectional tournament time. What a downer experience that turned out to be.
The kids on the field were terrific. They played with skill, they played with passion, and in a time-honored tradition of good sportsmanship, they shook hands with their opponents after the final out. The adult fans in attendance, however, were nearly insufferable in their constant (and loud) criticism of the umpiring crew.
Apparently, this criticism is justified if they first address the umpire as “Blue” (the color of umpires’ uniforms) before shouting something ridiculous like, “Come on, Blue, you gotta get better!” This also confirms that the critic is some type of baseball expert, and this is important to the critic’s ego, baseball being known as a thinking man’s game, after all.
I have been reading/hearing over the years of the dearth of umpires and referees (basketball) at all levels of play; now I see why. What sane person would want that abuse? So no, Mr. Baseball Expert yelling from the stands, it’s not the umpires who need to get better. We need to get better. We do. The adult fan base. Not the umpires.
Martin Likens
Auburn