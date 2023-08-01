Independent analysis of jail is essential
The article “Commissioners OK work on current jail” in the July 15 Journal Gazette is just another example of how I believe there has been a plan in place for a long time to neglect the current jail so it will be replaced by a new, shiny building in the grand and glorious Riverfront and Downtown Development. I am still hopeful that, somehow, rather than building in southeast Fort Wayne, the current jail will be renovated to continue being adjacent to the court system and will provide much-needed additional mental health facilities.
In the article, Rich Beck, county commissioner, states that “the commissioners are obligated to maintain the jail... .” I wish the commissioners would have taken that to heart since 1981, when the current jail was built. It is obscene to let a building deteriorate the way the commissioners have neglected the current building. Almost like hiring an architect to do a feasibility study on renovating the current jail when that same person will benefit monetarily from designing a new jail. Seems like a blatant conflict of interest.
It’s another reinforcement to the idea that maybe that has been the plan all along. And because of that, we taxpayers will be saddled with increased taxes for years to come unless something can be done to stop the new jail plan.
In my opinion, a new jail won’t solve any current issue, but that’s a whole other topic. It would be interesting to see what a totally independent study would conclude. I am not an attorney. Because of the conflict of interest in the study done by Elevatus, I wish there could be such a study.
A homeowner doesn’t just buy a new house, live in it for 42 years with no maintenance, then tear it down. The homeowner maintains the house, little by little, each year. The commissioners should have done the same with the current jail.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Treasonous acts preclude Trump’s return to office
“Trump indicted on 7 counts” was the headline in a recent Journal Gazette. Within the accompanying article was this statement: “Within 20 minutes of his announcement Trump, who said he was due in court Tuesday afternoon, began fundraising off it for his 2024 presidential campaign.”
Stop right there, donors – keep your money. Donald Trump cannot ever again be president. He cannot be elected to that or any other position in our government. It is an exercise of futility for him to continue to campaign for the nomination.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment forbids the employment in our governments, federal and state, of anyone who violates an oath of support for the Constitution. Trump violated his oath of office when, after his loss in the 2020 presidential election, he attempted to have the voting results reversed so he would be winner. That was a personal attack on the Constitution, and he did it repeatedly throughout November and December of 2020. Such activity falls into the definition of treason.
On Jan. 6, 2021, he sent a mob of malcontents to attack Congress – another violation of his oath and, while we are at it, another act of treason. He watched the attack on TV, and when Kevin McCarthy called to urge him to call it off, he would not do so – defending the raiders instead with the statement: “Well, Kevin, those people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Trump was at the core of the Jan. 6 insurrection. He created it. Were it not for him, it would not have happened. He is a perfect fit for Section 3.
Of the seven counts of the present indictment, the charge of treason does not appear. It will have to come later.
Charles C. Shaw
Fort Wayne