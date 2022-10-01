Letter reflects indoctrination over critical thinking
Oh, my! I just read Robert Sparkman’s tirade against Democrats (Letters, Sept. 20) and cannot let it pass without comment.
He mentions numerous issues he has with Democrats without showing any evidence and without allowing for the fact that not all Democrats agree on everything. By putting those words in Democratic mouths and hearts in this way, he shows he has not critically thought about what he is saying. But he is really good at spitting out what he has heard from questionable sources.
Anyway, let’s forgive him for that and delve into his non-evidentiary comments. His comment that Democratic leadership supports unrestricted, taxpayer funded abortion is untrue. What they have said is that women should be free to control their own bodies and health care with their own doctor. No one has even gotten to the “who will pay” part.
The second sentence is a clear sign that Sparkman is using language incorrectly and divisively by using the term “woke.” I accept the term as used in the African-American vernacular to mean nothing more than alertness to racial prejudice and discrimination. How does it hurt anyone to be alert to injustice? Wouldn’t that also mean that I would stay alert to disadvantages for whites?
Without wasting your time by going line by line through a nonsensical list of falsehoods, let me just say that this letter started my day with anger and dismay. Every point made by the writer is questionable and unsubstantiated and shows how listening to only one side of anything makes one a fool. I don’t need to defend any Democrat for Sparkman’s tirade because it is filled with falsehoods, but I would like to offer some information about critical thinking.
A fact is information minus emotion.
An opinion is information plus experience.
Ignorance is an opinion lacking information.
And, stupidity is an opinion that ignores a fact.
The only thing funny about this letter is in being able to read it and understand that while the writer speaks of indoctrinating kids, he fails to see that he has already been indoctrinated. But is that really funny, or simply just sad?
Dena Davis
Fort Wayne
Gotsch’s late entry reason to question motives
I do not know anything about congressional candidate Nathan Gotsch other than what he posted on his website. He may be a wonderful man committed to the ideas he presents. But he may also be someone who is trying to split the votes of the Democratic Party. If he can pay five figures for just three billboards, he must have some deep pockets that he can access.
I do not begrudge him his desire to serve, but I question the reason for his waiting so long to enter the game and his ability to buy five-figure billboards at this stage of the competition.
Voting records in Indiana are a shame. So few people actually vote. Since Indiana has been locked into Republican hands for so long, many who have different opinions don’t even bother to vote anymore. It would not take that many votes for him to cancel out any chance for a Democratic candidate to succeed.
If Gotsch truly wants to serve, let him choose a time when his candidacy would not benefit another candidate who is beginning to feel the heat and realizes it is not a slam dunk race anymore.
Let him start earlier in the race and give voters a chance to really get to know him and who supports him with their deep pockets.
I am in favor of multiple parties. I was an independent for most of my voting life. But I’m wise enough now to question motives and actions.
Jeanne Rosenbohm
Fort Wayne