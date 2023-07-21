Prolonged Ukraine war will lead to ‘inevitable disaster’
I was bemused by the July 8 Associated Press article on the destruction of our last declared chemical weapons.
The AP called it “a defining moment for arms control efforts worldwide.”
The article said the United States beat a Sept. 30, 2023, deadline to eliminate our chemical weapons. The truth is that our stockpile should have been destroyed by April 29, 2007 (10 years after we agreed to the chemical weapons convention).
We have little to virtue signal about regarding weapons. Our continued use of depleted uranium and cluster bombs is not a good example for the world.
Ukraine is not breaching Russian defensive lines. Ukrainians are suffering from a bad case of groupthink, but they are a long way from parking their/our tanks in Red Square.
After we used up our high explosive bombs on Germany, we used napalm on the Japanese in World War II.
Ukraine is running out of artillery shells. Will we give them napalm and white phosphorus to burn Russians alive?
War in Ukraine is the result of American meddling and western Ukrainians rallying against ethnic Russians in the east.
We can continue to support the fantasy that Ukraine can militarily defeat Russia or end the war before inevitable disaster.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
Advice on trash
To people who throw their cups and bottles in trash cans at businesses: Please empty your cups and bottles before you throw them away or leave them in your car to dispose of them later. Unemptied cups and bottles can accumulate and make the bags heavy. Then they break, leak and make a big mess. Please be considerate of those whose job it is to empty the trash at public places.
J.P. Hoy
Fort Wayne
History, constituents both being ignored
As a regular citizen, I’d like to say a couple of things.
The first is about statues, especially in the southern states.
They may remind some people of how it was long ago. The people of today’s era weren’t around then. Some of their ancestors may have been.
We cannot change history, although a lot of people are trying to. It is forever in our past. We are generations later. Quit trying to change the past.
It is just that, history. Let’s look toward the future and keep trying to improve it. Show people how it used to be non-equal, but today there is a much brighter future for all the nation.
Look at how many of our ancestors weren’t allowed to vote and today they are holding offices all over these United States. We are improving and moving forward.
Our politicians can’t seem to talk out or agree on any subject that needs to come to a two-party compromise. They can’t seem to understand the meaning of the word “compromise.” Even on local issues, they seem to only want their own personal opinions to become fact.
I thought they were elected to represent what the people of their particular district want. Isn’t it supposed to be “for the people, by the people?”
A lot of them seem to forget that shortly after they get into office. Maybe these people need to remember why they were elected, that it was for the people and not for their interest only.
Let’s make a better effort to reflect the wishes of the people of their district.
Babette Mires
Fort Wayne