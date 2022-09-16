Preamble states extent of founders’ intent
Americans like to regard our Constitution as a sacred text, perhaps divinely inspired, and that the Founding Fathers possessed Solomonic wisdom in the drafting of the document. Based on this portrayal, the theory of original intent derives its authority and cogency. Hence, interpretation of the constitutionality of a law is best apprehended by determining the original intent at the time the legislation was enacted and whether that condition still prevails.
I don’t necessarily disagree with the theory, but I do take exception to its backstory. Divine inspiration becomes moot when one reads in Scripture that even the creator was u
nsuccessful in his/her original intent to share his/her glory with mankind in a garden paradise. And a study of the negotiations of the framers as they tried to hammer out a consensus document shows that wisdom took a backseat to compromise, horse trading and bargains with the devil.
Then, too, one has to consider that the union that was achieved survived for less than 80 tumultuous years before it was torn asunder.
I contend that the original intent of the framers that is timeless is found in the preamble and clearly states their intent to “... form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility ... promote the general Welfare.”
It’s my opinion that none of the branches of our government is currently true to this intent. Nor, might I add, is the electorate, which is completely absorbed in self-interest.
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne
Better way to reach possible lawsuit plaintiffs
We have noticed numerous TV ads in respect to the Marines, families and workers at Camp Lejeune eligible for the contaminated water aid program.
In my mind, I envision a widower and her two children, destitute, requesting assistance for help with the loss of her Marine husband. She contacts one of the large attorney firms advertising to get an understanding of what assistance is available. The administrator she contacts states, “Let me see what we can find for you.” After a short search he says here you are, and it appears you owe us $4.15. I owe, she responds! Certainly, we can’t cover all our administrative, advertising and much-deserved wonderful employee compensation and benefits costs just to find you and to explain your valuable benefits for free.
Is it possible to implement an extremely important program like this another way? How about when the program is developed a special fund is established to cover the cost of advertising and administration? A web page could be developed to reach all the negatively impacted. It should provide a listing of any additional information and an 800 number for those not familiar with the Internet. This site could provide a list of attorney firms capable of handling this program. Also, each attorney firm should have some type of rating system. The establishment of a rating system is not in my available skill sets, but percentage of settlement must be one factor.
Dennis K. Owen
Fort Wayne
Let’s balance the scales on loan forgiveness scheme
That was quite a magic trick President Joe “Let-Me-Buy-Your-Vote” Biden performed on student loans. For those of us who paid for our kids’ college, can he work that same magic on my mortgage? Or how about a $10,000 IRS credit? Come on, fair is fair.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville