Invasion of Ukraine cannot be justified
In the Jan. 20 Journal Gazette, Tim Tiernon continues his dogged effort to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a jumble of random comments (“Russia won the Crimean Peninsula from the Turks in 1783”) and very questionable assertions which he leaves unexplained and unsupported by verifiable evidence from reliable sources that the reader can readily access (“We call this ‘Putin’s war,’ but we created this situation starting with the $5 billion we used to overturn Ukraine’s 2014 election.”).
This last tidbit includes Tiernon’s continued insistence that the United States is in some way to blame for the current war. And even more head-scratching than the mention of the Turks and Crimea is the following comment, which is impossible to connect with the rest of what he talks about: “We would never accept a hostile military in Canada or Mexico.”
However, the constant that spans all of his letters on this subject is the notion of referendum. His position is that referenda conducted in Crimea and the Donbas in which ethnic Russians voted to be part of Russia are a justification for these territories, part of the sovereign state of Ukraine, to be ceded to Russia. Therefore, Russia is justified in invading a sovereign state.
By analogy, then, a referendum could be conducted in south Texas, which is 84% Hispanic (actually Mexican-American). If that vote overwhelmingly favored becoming part of Mexico, then, following Tiernon’s logic, that large expanse of territory and nearly 10% of Texas’ population would be given to Mexico. Of course, that is entirely absurd and so is his position on the referenda conducted in Ukrainian territory.
Tiernon needs to let go of his unsustainable position on this war and accept that it is an invasion, pure and simple.
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne
Economic realignment must be done peacefully
U.S. foreign policy has reached dangerous new extremes in its strategy to break up Russia and China, forming what economist Immanual Wallerstein calls a “core” position in the world economy that includes another reserve currency and financial system to settle payments designed to accrue a larger share of world wealth. NATO expansions, unrenewed arms treaties, a more aggressive nuclear war policy, growing military involvement, and greater coordination of economic, cultural and information pressures are aimed at “slowing down” the decline of U.S. hegemony over the world economy.
The consolidation of countries around the emerging Sino-Russian economic system will create multipolar financing of development, more competition in markets, greater security of sovereign wealth and many other benefits for a stronger and more equitable world economy. The big question is how far the old core collective West will go to violently oppose the new core collective East.
The peace position is clear, no to nuclear war and all forms of war-making including regime-change campaigns and blockades that hurt civilians. Defunding the CIA and limiting its mission to nonviolent research, intelligence-gathering and analysis would be a good next step for the 118th Congress. De-escalating and ending the war in Ukraine is most urgent. As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned upon another push by the West to send in more and bigger weapons, “you want to try all other options before you resort to that.”
The West is supporting Balkanized independence for Ukraine and Taiwan, while the East along with the “global south” is seeking a united independence from the West. Martin Luther King Jr. identified the root problem as the “the evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism” that can only be resolved together.
Competing West/East core systems will only work if we rebuild the world economy on King’s wisdom.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne