Taxpayers will shoulder jail’s financial burden
I am an elderly, lifelong taxpayer of Allen County. I pay my taxes on time all the time.
A federal judge has ordered county taxpayers to build a larger jail to take care of lawbreakers. Many of them have never paid county taxes.
Why should we taxpayers build a new jail for more than $300 million? Why not build a smaller second jail and use some of the money to remodel our current jail?
We need our jail near the courts (which are downtown). The transporting of prisoners back and forth is costly and dangerous.
Other large cities and counties have more than one jail.
Don’t forget the large amount of tax dollars it took to take these prisoners off the street.
Most of these prisoners are living a better life in jail than when they were on the street.
I know the federal judge has the last word, but we taxpayers must finance the judge’s order.
James Stahl
Fort Wayne
Banks’ vote counter to constituents’ interest
Once again, Jim Banks has shown his bigotry and disregard for his constituents by voting against codifying interracial and same-sex marriage.
In 2015, the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal nationwide, a huge victory for the LGBTQ community as we seek rights our cisgendered and heterosexual friends have always had. Marriage is a legal process that can guarantee health insurance and benefits, stable housing and housing benefits, child custody and visitation rights, hospital visitation rights, and so much more. Banks does not believe that two people who love each other should be able to get married unless they are the same race or the opposite gender, and that they do not deserve the same rights as everyone else.
Maybe he only voted against codifying same-sex and interracial marriage because he thinks that the Supreme Court won’t overturn its previous rulings. But as we have seen with Roe, our rogue Supreme Court is willing to overturn what has previously been considered settled law to continue America’s path toward an extremist right-wing theocracy. In overturning Roe, at least two justices mentioned also overturning same-sex and interracial marriage.
We did not think it would happen with Roe, but it did. We must expect that they will not stop, which is why the codification of same-sex and interracial marriage is on the table. It is not a political stunt by Democrats; it is a failsafe for the protection of basic human rights under a government being crippled by extremist theocracy.
A total of 71% of Americans support same-sex and interracial marriage. I’m not sure why it’s not 100%, since although marriage is a legal contract, it is at its heart about spending your life with the person you love. The only reason anyone would be against that would be because of racism and bigotry.
We deserve better than Banks, but we also must hold him accountable before we vote him out in November. We cannot forget he represents us, and we must take every chance we can to ask him why he votes against our interests.
Since he is too cowardly to hold town halls, I suggest emailing him and asking him why he voted against allowing us to marry whomever we love.
I already have.
Emily Mossoian
Fort Wayne
Abortion bill offers good compromise
A full-page ad on July 21 states that “the majority of Hoosiers believe abortions should be safe and accessible.” I don’t remember being asked to take a poll. Where did they come up with this fact?
To me, this sounds like another form of birth control. Senate Bill 1 sounds like a good compromise.
Shari Goodwin
Fort Wayne