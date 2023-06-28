Another motive for jail construction?
I’ve seen many articles, opinion pieces and letters identifying good reasons not to build a new jail. But what if the driving force here has nothing to do with needing a new jail? What if the unspoken main purpose is to get the existing jail away from precious riverfront development and free up that land for more development? If so, why not be transparent about it?
Lee Nayes
Fort Wayne
Inverse argument boosts voucher support
When they say it takes a village to educate a child, they mean it takes a village of taxpayers to educate a child.
Table 3 on the Indiana Taxpayer and Property Information sheet mailed with all property tax bills lists a category “School.” Presumably, it means public schools. When Indiana residents file their state income taxes, they must designate the public school district in which they reside to establish how much funding the state will distribute to each public school system.
Those taxes apply to all Indiana residents, including people without children, people who no longer have school-age children and parents who send their children to private, charter, or faith-based schools.
This is overlooked when the school-choice voucher program is criticized as “taking funds from public schools.” The separation of church and state argument is used to restrict faith-based schools from receiving tax dollars, but how does it apply to schools with no church affiliation? Regardless, parents participating in the voucher program are paying taxes for public schools their children will never attend.
Parents have a moral imperative to provide the best possible education for their children. Should parents who choose alternative schools for their children have to bear the additional expense of paying taxes for public schools? Or should they receive the benefit of tax dollars to educate their children, just like the benefit received by parents who rely on public schools for their children’s education?
Michael Klecka
Fort Wayne
New holiday only meant to appease minority
Juneteenth has to be the damnest thing this country has ever done.
It serves no purpose except to keep on bringing stuff up that should be forgot, and it also has nothing to do with this country now. Some stupid idiot wanted to replace the Fourth of July. What an idiotic idea that was.
This holiday only appeases a minority group of people. I certainly won’t ever observe it; what a bad joke it is.
Robert Hart
Fort Wayne
Despite setbacks, life always goes on
Life is not always fair. It does not make us a victim.
My paternal grandfather came from Poland, looking for a better life. He died at the age of 37 in a coal mine explosion in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He left nine children. My grandmother never spoke English. She survived with no government help.
My father worked for General Motors for more than 37 years in Hamtramck, Michigan. He died a few weeks before his 58th birthday, which would have allowed him early retirement. My mother could not collect a penny of his retirement pension.
Life goes on. We make the best of it. We don’t expect to be treated as a victim for our lifetime. We make the best of it and trudge on.
Mary Kay Matasky
Fort Wayne