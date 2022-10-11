Jail’s deterioration demands accountability
Regardless of the decision to renovate the existing jail, build a new jail, or some combination thereof, I think one responsibility needs to be set in writing (chiseled in stone) by the Allen County Commissioners even before construction begins. This is especially true considering the amount of taxpayer money involved.
Who is responsible for maintaining the physical facilities of the jail?
The fact that the current jail has been allowed to deteriorate to the current state of disrepair is beyond my understanding. Is the sheriff supposed to see that the facility is maintained? Is it the commissioners? Isn’t there a person being paid a salary to have the title “building maintenance supervisor”? What has that person been doing?
This is similar to a homeowner taking out a 30-year mortgage, not doing any maintenance, then going into the street and telling everyone he/she must have taxpayer money to buy a new house because “I can’t live in this one anymore.” That reasoning doesn’t fly for a private citizen, yet I see that as exactly what has happened to the jail. Either the sheriff or the commissioners totally dropped the ball in maintaining the current jail. Now they want up to $350 million of taxpayer money to build a new one.
I’m not trying to point fingers or lay blame on anyone, but someone needs to be designated to make sure the next-generation jail is maintained properly and that person or persons must be accountable so we aren’t facing the same situation in 30 years.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Only Democrats have people’s interests in mind
The Republican Party really only serves the interests of gun nuts, anti-abortion extremists (to the point of siding with rapists, incest abusers, child molesters and for-profit baby broker exploiters), and rich people who don’t want to pay their fair share of taxes or any taxes at all.
A plurality of Republican Party members still support Donald Trump even with all of his lying, scandals and investigations of possible crimes like collusion, tax fraud, treason, witness tampering, conspiracy, corruption, rape, sedition, perjury, abuse of power, contempt of court, obstruction of justice and others.
A Democratic majority in Congress will work to pass legislation for the benefit of all while a Republican majority in Congress will bicker and argue among themselves and accomplish nothing except to obstruct anything from getting done as they did before.
Republican Party leaders have become sore losers to the extent that when they can’t win fair elections, they deny any election they lost was fair. They will continue to lie their way into power, obstruct people from voting and defend Trump, who may actually be guilty of election interference, election tampering and election fraud.
While the Democrats are interested in helping as many people as possible, the Republicans have become the country’s largest hate group for their efforts to hurt anyone who doesn’t support them, including women, minorities, young people, the working and middle classes, others – maybe you, too.
The Democratic Party represents hope, working together, acceptance of others and building a better future for this nation. The Republican Party is involved in dividing people, revenge against perceived opponents, subverting democratic elections, fear, smearing others and getting ultra-conservative strict constitutionalist judges appointed who want to take away all your rights so we get pushed back into living in 1787 when women and minorities were put in their place.
Vote for all Democrats and throw all Republicans out of office before they try to take away your vote.
David Sowards
Fort Wayne