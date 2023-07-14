Many share the blame for jail morass
As the Allen County Council ponders whether to borrow $286 million to build a new jail, Republican voters can blame themselves for the mess we are in.
Our sheriffs and county commissioners have been Republicans for generations. The same is true for our prosecutors and almost all our County Council members. The overcrowded jail conditions festered so badly on their watch that ultimately a federal judge ordered the county to fix it. The commissioners decided the answer is a bigger new jail.
The judge did not order the county to build a new jail. There are other ways to reduce crowding.
Meanwhile, have you noticed that the Allen County Public Library construction projects being pushed two years ago seem to have faded away? I assume the prospect of hundreds of millions of tax dollars going into bond payments for a jail make the library goals politically difficult. Are we in the process of shelving public good to make room for more of us to live in needless misery?
Mayor Tom Henry has been embarrassingly quiet on all this, even though most inmates – as well as most library users – are his constituents. He is accused even by Democrats of caring less about jail conditions than about clearing the downtown site of the current jail to make room for another sparkly new structure.
Yet, when I looked at the website of his election opponent, City Council member Tom Didier, the featured topic is opposing abortion. Buried in his policy tab is typical campaign blather about infrastructure, but nothing about the biggest infrastructure question our community has faced in this century. When it comes to the jail, neither Henry nor Didier qualify as leaders.
Which takes me to The Journal Gazette. I appreciate the news coverage but wish there was a crusade.
Ultimately, though, it is the people chosen by Republican voters who will make the decisions. They brought us the shame of a federal court ruling. So far, their main response is to build bigger. I suppose the County Council will agree, but I hope they will prove me wrong. I hope they will push the commissioners and other officials, including our somnolent state legislators, to think much harder and more creatively about what our jail says about life in Allen County.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
Action plan coming to rev state economy
The Journal Gazette got our attention with the June 27 editorial, “Indiana must focus on wage growth, or prepare for continued economic decline.”
The last paragraph called for a statewide economic plan to address the situation, noting that Indiana needs to prepare its students, from preschool to postsecondary, for the jobs of the future.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce couldn’t agree more. In fact, we have such an initiative nearing launch.
We will soon unveil Indiana Prosperity 2035 (IP35), a broad-based economic vision plan for the state. It’s the third decade-long initiative coordinated through our Indiana Chamber Foundation. The objective is to provide a road map with a multi-faceted economic opportunity strategy to drive growth, transformation and prosperity for Hoosiers and their enterprises.
IP35 was developed through 18 months of work with a volunteer task force, researchers, issue and policy experts, and coalition partners. The plan features 31 policy goals from six pillars: workforce; K-12 education; economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship; superior infrastructure and energy; quality of place strategies; and healthy, prosperous communities and citizens.
We look forward to sharing the plan with government officials, media and citizens, then doing what we can to promote action to drive results.
Kevin Brinegar
President and CEO,
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Indianapolis