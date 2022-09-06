Renovation remains best jail option
David L. Nichols is to be commended for the excellent letter in the Aug. 22 Journal Gazette (“Repurposed buildings could be jail solution”). I couldn’t capture my thoughts any better than he did in his letter. His opinions and suggestions echo mine. Renovating downtown buildings keeps the jail out of everyone’s neighborhood, keeps the inmates close to the judiciary system offices and keeps them close to law enforcement.
The opinion of Mayor Tom Henry, printed in the Aug. 23 issue, is also upheld by a downtown location. Henry often references the “positive momentum” and not wanting to slow that. I don’t know how he could argue against a downtown location since the current jail location has not slowed any positive momentum. The downtown development, riverfront development, Promenade Park and downtown activities have flourished with the jail sitting right where it is. No argument there. The current jail location has not negatively affected downtown development.
In the court hearing on Aug. 25, Judge Damon Leichty urged the county commissioners and everyone else involved to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. Leichty has not ordered the county commissioners to build a new jail. The commissioners seem to think a new jail is the only option, yet have they taken a good look at what renovations could achieve? In my opinion, renovating would achieve the stated goals and be the best economic package for everyone.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Constitutional ‘redo’ not convention’s vision
All but one word of the Aug. 29 Page 1A story was correct: Convention of States is a group striving to use Article V of the Constitution to save the Constitution. “Redo”? No dice!
I am a Convention of States district captain, so I know. We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to return America to the original intent of its Constitution.
Indiana passed Convention of States legislation in 2016; each state that passes legislation has to use the same wording so there can be no chance of a runaway convention. In Indiana, any delegate who deviates will face jail time.
Both political parties push gerrymandering; we do not. Both political parties condone voter fraud through the use of computers, mail-in ballots, dirty voter rolls, etc.; we do not.
Convention of States is a group of concerned citizens who see our country slipping away; we promote a balanced federal budget, term limits for federally elected and appointed positions and limiting federal government overreach.
The Convention of States vision statement is to build a strong, engaged army of self-governing citizen activists and they have taught me well.
Diane Jones
Fort Wayne
Redirected rebate
I received my check from the state today. I’m giving my money to a teacher where it might make a difference. The state legislature can’t seem to figure that out.
Sonjia Gilbert
Syracuse
Loan forgiveness makes sacrifices seem foolish
My wife, our three children and I all made sacrifices so that the kids could go to college.
A total of 10 years of higher education was paid for by my building a small business to supplement my teacher’s salary, my wife’s return to work and great effort from the kids, who worked hard before and during their college years.
We all worked hard and sacrificed so they could leave school debt-free.
Had we known the progressives would spread college costs across all taxpayers, that everyone else would pay for that tuition, books and dorm fees, we would have had newer cars, vacations and that add-on to our house.
Our work and sacrifices were unnecessary. We feel foolish.
Randall Rusk Sr.
Fort Wayne