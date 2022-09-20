Flooding concerns negate jail site suggestion
Regarding Joseph L. Sablic’s earnest recommendation for the new jail to be located in the 500 block of Coombs Street (Letters, Sept. 10), a simple bit of homework would indicate this section of Coombs Street is located on land subject to flooding, as are the adjacent parcels he suggests as the ideal jail location.
Even if the new jail were constructed on stilts, access via Coombs Street could be limited by flooding from the adjacent Maumee River. There’s a reason the existing buildings are not actively used.
Thomas Cain
Fort Wayne
Democratic agenda should cause voters to flee
These are some of the many reasons I won’t vote for Democratic candidates.
Democratic leadership supports virtually unrestricted, taxpayer-funded abortion.
Democratic leadership promotes woke ideology. Wokeness is a divisive ideology alleging American institutions are designed to enable and perpetuate racial oppression and to disadvantage white, heterosexual, cisgender, Christian males.
Democratic leadership caters to woke teacher unions, who want to indoctrinate kids into wokeness, including critical race theory and gender ideology. Parents are deprived of parental rights. Nonconforming teachers are threatened.
Democratic leadership pursues foreign policy against our strategic interest. This includes friendly and dependent relationships with socialist/communist human rights violators such as China, Cuba and Venezuela.
Democratic leadership facilitates poorly vetted, exploitive immigration. Cartels charge immigrants thousands to cross. Many are raped, enslaved into prostitution, or left on the trails to die.
Democratic leadership facilitates massive increases in urban crime through “progressive” prosecutors who selectively enforce laws protecting property and person.
Democratic leadership during 2020 accused police officers of widespread racism.
Democratic leadership doesn’t respect constitutional rights such as free speech and gun ownership.
Democratic leadership adopts energy policies constricting domestic oil production, causing inflation, economic instability and competitive disadvantages.
Democratic leadership claims reasonable state election controls such as voter identification constitute racist voter suppression. They want weak election controls so they can cheat.
Democratic leadership promotes pork barrel legislation leading to massive inflation, soaring debt and tax increases.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
BOGO sales pitches highly deceptive
“BUY ONE, GET ONE (BOGO) 50% OFF SALE!!”
These ads are posted in newspapers and stores weekly. Is it a bargain? I don’t think so.
Do retail and grocery stores think that we consumers are clueless idiots when they advertise their BOGO 50% off “sales”? Do they realize that we know, in reality, that the “sale” is actually only 25% off, but we have to purchase two of the items?
I would almost consider this false advertising, as it’s meant to deceive people into thinking they are actually getting an item for half price.
Dwight Johnson
Fort Wayne