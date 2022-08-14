Jail siting shows officials out of touch with residents
What an absolute disgrace, not to mention an appalling gesture by the Allen County Commissioners and/or city of Fort Wayne.
Is building a jail the best they can do for the southeast quadrant? Anyone who has ever represented south/southeast Fort Wayne should respond to the nonsense (or maybe I will just stand alone on this one, and that is OK). We cannot get quality, sit-down restaurants, not enough quality grocery stores to decrease the food desert phenomenon associated with numerous health disparities. We cannot have a top-tier, full-functioning, trauma-level hospital.
However, we can certainly have a jail. That is a true slap in the face if I ever felt one.
Rebuild and improve the one you have downtown. Oh, let me guess: It’s not a good look for the elitist and major improvements that have taken place there.
Find a location out north. Oh, still not a good look there either.
Those involved in this decision really need to take a good look at the message they are sending to the upstanding, tax-paying citizens of southeast Fort Wayne.
And for those who are supposed to speak on our behalf (on councils and such), this idea should not have gone past table talk. Very disappointing, to say the least. Not to mention residents were not even asked their thoughts, let alone have their voice considered in the matter.
I am an advocate for true rehabilitation of those who are incarcerated. Those individuals still need to be treated humanely, regardless of the choices they have made.
That is a story in and of itself for another time.
Right now, it’s about better representation with better ideas for better, real-time results in southeast Fort Wayne/Allen County. You are slippin’ and your representation of equality is visibly off balance. Grade card result: double fat “F.”
Tamara Files
Fort Wayne
Sarah Bowker’s teacher sees lessons in her life
On July 24, The Journal Gazette printed an article about the murder of Sarah Bowker. She was a 7-year-old Fort Wayne child in the year of 1990.
This brought back so many memories for me.
Sarah was one of my first graders at Lincoln School on Cook Road. We had completed the school year on June 8.
The next year, Sarah was walking from her home in the apartments at Cook and Coldwater roads, where she lived, to Lincoln Village, where a first grade friend lived.
Sarah left her friend’s home after being told her friend was going away and couldn’t play that afternoon.
Sarah never returned home. Her body was found in a ditch along Cook Road. She had been molested and smothered.
Sarah did not deserve this. She was a sweet little girl just beginning her journey through life.
Tragedy followed her whole family. Her older half sister died of a drug overdose; she was taking antidepressants to help cope with Sarah’s death. A number of other relatives met sad early deaths.
Life for some is not as long or fair. When we read about what some people endure in their lives, we realize that our problems are not so bad.
Thanks for bringing back memories of Sarah Bowker, a child who deserved more out of life.
Bev Renbarger
Fort Wayne
Rokita’s actions amount to macho posturing
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is getting the national attention he desired for his threatening comments regarding the abortion provided in Indiana to a 10-year-old rape victim. He should be ashamed of himself.
Instead of being troubled that a 10-year-old child had been raped, he was outraged because (in his words) an “abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report” had provided the girl with a legal abortion. Putting aside his snide if not slanderous description of the doctor, Rokita’s unfounded threats of criminal and civil actions are nothing but unwarranted government intimidation tactics.
Did he even check Indiana records before he strongly suggested that the physician might have broken the law by not filing the proper state reports? Apparently he did not. Journalists were quickly able to discover and report that the physician did indeed file the proper report on time.
I have to wonder: Does Rokita’s abusing his elected office to threaten a health care provider make him feel like a big man?
Margaret Ankenbruck
Fort Wayne