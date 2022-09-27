A more economical solution regarding jail
Good idea by Joseph Sablic (Letters, Sept. 10) on location for our jail: Coombs Street or South Anthony Boulevard. Either would be closer to the Courthouse; prisoners would not have to be transferred across town, saving taxpayers money. Use the old jail for a rehab center and maybe train for some type of trade.
Patty Goehringer
Fort Wayne
Commission report should spur action on smoking
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health Commission recently released its report, aiming a glaring spotlight at our chronically under-resourced public health infrastructure. Indiana has long ranked 45th in the nation in per capita public health funding, and we have a host of dismal health metrics to show for it.
The commission’s recommendation? Indiana needs to invest nearly $250 million to get local public health programs up to the national average of funding.
Strengthening local health departments is a must. But the work to rescue Hoosier health should not end there. With the sixth highest adult smoking rate in the nation, we must take serious measures to reverse what has long been our leading cause of preventable illness and death: smoking.
It’s no mystery what works: comprehensive smoke-free air policies (with no carve-outs) and higher tobacco taxes. When the cost of smokes goes up, more smokers quit than when they remain cheap. Higher prices discourage youth experimentation, too, helping prevent a lifetime of addiction.
Raising the tobacco tax must be on our legislators’ and governor’s agendas in the 2023 session if we are serious about improving Hoosier health. A bonus? The revenue generated will provide some of the much-needed funding to bring public health programs up to par.
Tobacco Free Allen County celebrates the commission’s work. Now let’s build on it by getting serious about making it harder for Big Tobacco to keep and kill customers. Theirs is not a business model we should encourage or protect.
Nancy Cripe
Fort Wayne
Lack of equivalency
Did I miss the letter by Lutheran educators criticizing Hillary Clinton for her “irresponsible rhetoric and deceit” about the 2016 election, as her presidential campaign financed the discredited Steele dossier versus Donald Trump – even as those five people in the Sept. 14 Journal Gazette leveled the criticism of “irresponsible rhetoric and deceit” at Mollie Hemingway for her book on the problems with the 2020 election?
James W. Voelz
Fort Wayne
Perfect embodiment
Annie Humphrey’s long-winded, Kool-Aid fueled tirade (“MAGA ethos embodies soul of the nation,” Letters, Sept. 13) is precisely the reason President Joe Biden had to give his “Soul of the Nation” speech in the first place.
Ryan Bertl
Fort Wayne
Copley’s character evident across long friendship
I urge everyone to join me in supporting Doug Copley’s reelection to the Southwest Allen County School Board.
It has been my privilege and honor to know him for 30-plus years, and I can firmly attest to his limitless energy and extraordinary work ethic. Doug is an outstanding leader in the arenas of business and community service, as evidenced by his position of CEO of a $200 million construction business and countless hours of volunteer service.
The students, faculty, and administrators of SACS will continue to be well served by his membership on the board.
Thomas D. Kelsey
Nashville, Tennessee
(formerly of Fort Wayne)