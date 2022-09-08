Criminals’ motivations can’t be prejudged
Bill Kartholl (Letters, Sept. 1) does not understand jail overcrowding.
Obviously, this is not a good environment for anyone, despite their crime. Yes, they should pay the consequences for their wrongdoing. Basically, people who are in jail are minor offenders. It’s not prison.
How would he know who would be “unrepentant for their crimes”? He knows nothing about the inmates. I’m not sure what “havoc and pain” they have caused, maybe for loved ones but not complete strangers. Kartholl needs to define that accusation. If so, maybe he would realize that every human has faults and only God has the right to judge anyone.
Also, taxpayers? We pay taxes for everything. Get used to it; it’s life.
Jacqui Emberton
Fort Wayne
Focus on abortion distracts from true medical issues
When I read the article, “OB GYN may leave state over abortion (Aug. 20),” I was rather surprised. Indiana law allows exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, plus the life and health of mothers. There are no criminal penalties for women who receive illegal abortions. If doctors perform illegal abortions, they could face prison and fines. I do question this severe discipline for physicians, unless they harm the mother.
Options for birth control/unwanted babies are numerous. There are hormonal contraceptives. Others are intrauterine devices. Adoption is another fantastic option. What do residents and Dr. Nicole Scott, the residency program director at IU Health, want as additional reasons to procure an abortion? Is the main reason they want to become an OB GYN to perform abortions? Are any of the pro-abortion residents Catholic? My OB GYN of years ago, in Fort Wayne, would not perform abortions because of his faith.
It concerns me that “1,400 residents and fellows across all specialties at IU School of Medicine, nearly 80% of trainees, said they were less likely to stay and practice in Indiana after the abortion ban.” Indiana has not banned abortion; it now has limited abortions.
My deceased husband, an IU Medical School graduate and urologist, would, I’m sure, question these statements by residents. He did offer vasectomies, but his priority as a practicing urologist/surgeon was bladder/kidney issues/surgery. He also followed the Hippocratic Oath: Do no harm.
If these residents choose abortion as their priority, they need to do what they need to do: leave Indiana. Or, follow Indiana’s laws. I feel this is a sad commentary of our culture today. I regret their decisions, because Indiana has a lot to offer its citizens in medical care. I wish they would concentrate on the many corrections needed in our medical system today. Discuss these with practicing physicians and patients. I doubt they will respond “abortion.”
Sally Rhodes
Auburn
Different priorities
Why is it that pro-abortion/pro-choice people are concerned only about one human being in a pregnancy when pro-life people are concerned for both mother and child and provide services for pregnant women and their child as well as post-abortion women?
Karl A. Frincke
Fort Wayne
A consequential man
I am saddened to hear of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev. He was a man who tried to deliver a better life for his people. His life was consequential because, without him and his courage, it would not have been possible to end the Cold War peacefully.
Mikhail Gorbachev, RIP.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.