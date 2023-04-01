America’s greatness can always be enhanced
I think the important mission is to keep America great, not make it great again. The use of “again” implies we no longer deserve to call ourselves by that description. This possibility opens up all kinds of political discussions to which there are no easy solutions.
Let us accept that this nation is great. Among developed economies, we do not have the best record in several categories: race relations, gender equality, public transportation, violent crime, incarceration rates, senior health care. There may be more areas where we lag other nations. Still, the U.S. is the nation that launched the idea of equal rights for all and the idea that the people who are here must have equal opportunity to life and liberty. This is America’s promise to her people. On the whole, we have made significant strides to live up to the promise.
So, America is great, despite continued attempts by the authors of the term “MAGA” to claim otherwise. The authors of that term claim American citizens can no longer trust the institutions created over the past 247 years.
Though America is great, it can be better. Just like any creation of man, there are areas where this nation can be better. We need to realize that inclusivity, acceptance of others and, above all else, love for our fellow humans is what will pull us through future trials. And remember, that’s what Jesus came to teach us. Let’s learn and live his lesson.
Bob Van Rooyen
Fort Wayne
GOP indoctrination act of desperation
Elizabeth Hoham (Letters, March 15) commented regarding former state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick’s opinion about Indiana’s voucher program. The writer complains that neither McCormick nor The Journal Gazette provide evidence to back up her claims which I would like to respond and add to.
The paper usually doesn’t provide information for or against a speaker’s opinion about any subject matter, but I suspect the writer complaining already knows this. Also, I was very much struck by the writer’s suggestion that more facts would be required to substantiate the former superintendent’s claims even though she is an expert. These days, right-leaning policy supporters don’t require any facts or proof of evidence to back up all the wild conspiracy theories spun by the second. So I have to say the writer sounds very insincere to me.
One more important point I would like to make about the voucher program: I believe the Republican Party is the real indoctrinator of our children. They make up all this woke nonsense that, by the way, most don’t seem to be able to consistently explain when challenged to do so, so that they can distract from their own efforts to indoctrinate as many children as they possibly can in a desperate effort to grow their party for the future. It’s so clear to me.
Republicans know the majority of religious people vote for them. What better way to grow the party for the future than to steer children into religious schools? Therefore, wokeism to me is the practice of them saying let’s look at what we say you are doing so you won’t see what we are doing. That’s the indoctrination happening these days.
David Williams
Garrett
Drag drama nothing but a distraction
What do these famous actors have in common? Milton Berle, Flip Wilson, Tom Hanks, Tyler Perry, Dustin Hoffman, Martin Lawrence, Robin Williams, Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, Eddie Murphy, Kurt Russell and many others.
If you said that they all dressed in drag, go to the head of the class.
Where was the outrage then? All those people acted in shows or movies that children and adults watched. Why did Christians not boycott then? They saw it as entertainment.
Religious hard-liners are grasping at anything they can to show outrage to get votes. Don’t be fooled by their antics.
Raise your kids as you see fit, but push back against others who want to legislate that your kids must be like them. This is a turning point in parenthood. Are you free to raise your kids as you choose or is the legislature going to dictate how they must be raised?
I won’t tell you how to raise your kids, and neither should any politician. I hope you will teach your kids to respect everyone, no matter how much the legislature tries to tell you how to raise them. But that is your call, not the government’s.
Do you really think that watching Tom Hanks in “Bosom Buddies” (above) made America a decadent society? I don’t think so.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne