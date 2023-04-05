Let May 6 Clean-Up become everyday habit
The Great American Clean-Up is on May 6.
Please pay attention to all the litter along the roads in Fort Wayne. It is awful! When did leaves on lawns become an unsightly nuisance but we don’t seem to notice the plastic trash anymore? It doesn’t matter in which part of town you are – a highway or alley – there are empty bottles and cups, bags in gutters and shrubs, and lids, straws and packaging everywhere.
Even 100 years ago there were people who reached the age of 80 or 90. Not because they bought beans, lettuce and meat wrapped in plastic. Not because they constantly carried a Styrofoam or plastic cup or bottle. Plastic will not biodegrade; it will decompose into nanoparticles and end up in the air we breathe, water we drink and food we eat – not healthy.
America was one of the first countries where every home had indoor plumbing, and until a few years ago, there were drinking fountains everywhere. What happened? Now there are vending machines, and 24 bottles for $4, so cheap, we throw half the water away and leave the bottles behind. And there are not just water bottles, also pop, and cups, cans, glass bottles, boxes, bags, etc., and 50-gallon bags full of trash at most crossroads.
Please use less plastic and help with the Great American Clean-Up on May 6.
Get some bags, a few friends, and help make Fort Wayne clean again, any day!
Erna Vanhelfteren
Fort Wayne
Inspiring production
A fourth-grade production of “The Boy of The Three Year Nap” took place March 9 at the Weisser Park Gym.
I was impressed with the fourth graders who took part in this production. You could tell the students and teachers worked hard to put this production together.
Fort Wayne should be proud of its magnet school programs. These programs help put together a more well-rounded person, better able to deal with their future.
Weisser Park has a heart for the arts.
Please support these programs.
Mary Thiel
Garrett
Hays will help continue city’s momentum
These are exciting times for the city of Fort Wayne. Many positive changes have occurred over the past few years, from Parkview Field and Promenade Park on the riverfront, to Electric Works and the Landing on Columbia Street. And did you happen to see the recent “PBS Newshour” segment that highlighted Fort Wayne’s public art and murals? It was wonderful and well-deserved national recognition for our city.
Strong, visionary civic leadership is needed to ensure a continuation of such community-enhancing accomplishments. Patti Hays, 4th District candidate for the City Council, is one such leader who is committed to helping make Fort Wayne a better place to live and work and thrive for everyone in our community. Her varied experiences in health care administration and as a nonprofit community leader, her proven track record as a consensus builder and her heart for the disadvantaged make her uniquely suited to serve on the council. City Council needs the talent and perspective Patti possesses. She promises to be an outstanding advocate and a strong voice, not only for the interests of the 4th District, but for all city residents.
The primary election is May 2. Vote for Patti Hays to ensure that Fort Wayne continues its positive momentum.
John P. Gardner
Fort Wayne
Election deadline
Letters related to the May 2 primary must be received by noon on April 24 to be considered for publication.