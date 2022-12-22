River City Ventures should keep its current location
I attended a Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing on a proposed business project for the corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue. River City Ventures made this project sound like it’s perfect for families. That is not the case.
From my years of experience as a downtown boater, volunteer at riverfront events and crew on boat tours, the business activities planned for this property are adult entertainment on pontoon boats.
The majority of times I have seen these boats operating, it’s party time with heavy drinking, some smoking pot (yes, it’s easily smelled) and playing loud music, often with lyrics objectionable to families with young children.
From my observations, when the pontoons stop at Promenade Park for bathroom breaks, the music usually is not turned down and the drinking continues. Within the last couple of years, a Fort Wayne Police Officer even witnessed riders carrying drinks and smoking pot in the park on their way to the bathroom.
I’m proud to be part of the rediscovery of Fort Wayne’s rivers, even more proud of Promenade Park and other river parks promoting the healthy family atmosphere the Parks Department strives to maintain.
I am even supportive of this business getting more people out to enjoy the rivers. But not as a full-blown party scene, which is what I have witnessed on a consistent basis over the years.
I have taken my grandchildren to Promenade Park. We have enjoyed boating the rivers. I do not appreciate the loud bar scene of these pontoons while on the water, nor can we escape it while at a riverside park. It’s a shared resource that needs to be treated respectfully for all users.
Where River City Ventures currently operates, in the heart of downtown, makes the most sense. Or perhaps where it originally started operation at River City, where their name came from. Or possibly at the west end of Superior Street where several vacant properties join the river, right next to Guldlin Park where they operate now. The proposed location is a bad idea for multiple reasons.
Eddie Leffler
Fort Wayne
In time of trouble, Henry deserves our support
A good man takes care of his family. A good man works and does his job. Tom Henry is a good man and has been good for the city of Fort Wayne. I guess four terms as mayor would certify those results.
He and Cindy have gone above and beyond in their actions and care for Fort Wayne. If you don’t believe this, I don’t know where you have been.
I would only mention that the stone throwers should be cautious of their location in those glass houses they live in.
If they spent as much time doing their jobs as they do trying to castigate Tom Henry, I am certain the people of Fort Wayne would see positive results. I mean no disrespect to anyone.
Move on, as I’m certain the mayor is trying to do. Be a helper, not a hindrance.
Randy Swank
Auburn
Airport expansion seems unnecessary
I love my Fort Wayne airport.
What I am wondering is: Why more expansion?
I have never seen more than four planes at the gates. Plus, there have been several times my flight has had to wait to disembark because of a lack of staff who help dock the plane. Sometimes that was up to 10 minutes. I can’t imagine there will be a need for 10 gates.
The airport was finally beginning to be easier to get into when this new expansion was announced.
Perhaps someone can address this question.
Ann McGaw
Fort Wayne