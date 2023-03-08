Approval would set lamentable precedent
I believe the Planning Commission made an error in approving the development plan for the land between Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended. The argument used is Joey Tippmann’s property rights. But what about the property rights of the community?
The use of public property is the major driving force for the business. This development would not proceed if party boats were denied docks on park property.
This land was donated to the city for the sole purpose of developing the Rivergreenway. For 30 years, this has been the main and safe connector between north and south Fort Wayne. Around 50,000 trail users pass through here in a year – 50,000 who will be displaced for the benefit of one businessman.
The boats will cause congestion that will present safety issues. The development plan shows the entrance to the docks just as bicyclers come out of a tunnel, causing a blind spot.
Three years ago, this project was denied because of the dangers presented by the docks. Nothing has changed. The developer has agreed to build an alternative trail. A trail that went straight through without traffic now will cross two entrances of cars coming and going. I have heard that gates will close the original trail during the busy business hours. Most of the summer, this favorite part of the trail will be closed. Who will control these gates?
Of the signatures collected against this development, 27% are from the 46805 area and 73% are from a broad ZIP code area of Fort Wayne. The signatures were collected randomly and reflect the feeling of the greater community.
If this project passes City Council, it will set a precedent. What will be the next trail compromised for a private business? There are other more appropriate locations for the party boats than a residential one on a public trail. The party boats will continue to thrive, running their operations downtown where they have operated in the past. Don’t let one businessman ruin it for the many citizens who have come to love the solitude and peace of this section of the trail and the homeowners who have lived nearby for years.
Cathie Rowand
Fort Wayne
‘Party barges’ wrong for serene rivers
For years now citizens have dealt with riverfront development. Somewhere in that process, citizen input has been lost.
The downtown area is fine for these activities playfully termed by our more conservative folks as the hippie district. Lost in this process has still been the water quality and the silt bed filled with harmful chemicals such as PCBs. Also lost is the river use that does not include making money.
Sure, people can take a boat ride, rent a kayak, pay for a drink and sit by the river – all revolving around business. How many people do you see seated on the concrete steps fishing or actually catching fish? Bigger question: Would you today eat the fish from the river with Promenade Park built? If your answer is no, then you do not think the river is clean.
Now comes a business with “party barges” on the St. Joseph River, and some think it’s a bad idea. Funny how the same liberal minds who love the yoga, avocados and a nature canopy could not give two bleeps about nature or river quality. People camp at Johnny Appleseed. People fish on the St. Joseph (clearly the cleanest of our three rivers) by the dam. People live along that section of river.
Why would those who live nearby or use the river want floating bars on the St. Joseph? Leave the partying on the river downtown. The neighborhood and those who use the resources of the St. Joseph for recreation do not want party barges. The property owner can do as he likes to the riverbank, including destroy the Rivergreenway portion. The river itself away from downtown needs to be left alone. Enough of the pimping of our rivers for financial gain.
David L. Nichols
Fort Wayne