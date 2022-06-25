Regret for lives lost is a hollow refrain
There is a concept called the regret factor – the amount of regret you experience when you’ve refused, hesitated or declined to act, prevent or even purchase an item and the consequence of the act of not acting.
We’ve all experienced this phenomenon from not asking the love of your life to marry you because you can’t commit and being devastated when she marries six months later to choosing the cheaper option only to have it self-destruct a day after the warranty expires.
And of course there is the regret of knowing that there is a clear and present danger that your child, the one you would take a bullet for, might have had a chance not to be killed in a classroom if only our elected officials had acted the last time an unhinged gun owner decide to massacre innocents. There have been 27 school shootings in 2022. What are they waiting for (I’m calling out, to name a few of the most vocal objectors, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama)? Red flag laws are good but not good enough to prevent mass murder.
Every time there is a mass shooting, the voices of our elected representatives who have obstructed any form of regulation are typically the first ones to offer prayers and condolences. They point the finger at mental health issues rather than the common sense of making sure that anyone wanting to own a gun is capable of the responsibility.
Guns have a place in our society, no doubt, but there need to be checks and balances to the privilege of owning them. Common sense cries out for action. Our babies are dying, and they are obstructing the path to safety.
So, could our elected officials, who are supposed to represent the will of the people who are not asking to take away guns but only to support background checks (and not the Wild West gun lobby) explain why their right to bear arms supersedes the right to life of these precious innocent victims? Truly irony in its highest form.
Eileen Goltz
Fort Wayne
Lawmakers can help restore kids’ innocence
If they’re old enough to remember, I’m sure many of our conservative legislators have tried hard to forget the ’60s and ’70s.
The younger ones have just conveniently ignored that era.
One of the pithiest sayings of the period was “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem,” coined by ad agency owner Charles Rosner and later misattributed to Eldridge Cleaver.
This potent statement was very meaningful during the Vietnam era and the fight for civil rights.
Slowly, it was relegated to the past.
All our current legislators need to be reminded that “thoughts and prayers” must be changed to “policy change and action,” or they remain part of the problem.
It’s going to take courage and common sense to work toward a solution, and there have to be a few conservatives willing to value human life over re-election.
Even those politicians tucked into the National Rifle Association’s back pocket need to take a step back and realize that mass murders by (mostly) young men with assault-style weapons is a problem.
In a recent poll, 44% of Republicans said mass shootings should be accepted as part of a free society. That is unacceptable to anyone with a modicum of empathy for fellow human beings.
Those Republicans are an enormous part of the problem.
Between the effects of the pandemic and the eruption of school shootings, our children have lost the value of childhood.
It’s time to remove some of the stressors from their lives and let childhood, once again, be a happy place.
A step in that direction would be to pass some meaningful legislation to stem the shootings.
A little logic would go a long way.
Patricia G. Stahlhut
Fort Wayne