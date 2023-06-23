Leadership advice should be followed consistently
Michelle Chambers’ opinion piece (“Engagement encourages new crop of leaders,” June 8) encourages citizens to be involved in the community by serving on neighborhood associations or any other community boards.
She is right. She assumes participation in community affairs will provide a voice that elected representatives will use to listen to the will of the citizens.
She calls for elected representatives to listen: “Engaged citizens call for accountability from their elected representatives; in return, elected representatives are clear about the wills and wishes of the citizens. The American system – from the federal level to the local level – works best when everyone is involved and invested and takes ownership.”
A recent project recently came before the City Council for a vote. Members of the community provided a well-researched and reasoned position against the project.
Council members had also been contacted via email. The community consisted of a neighborhood association, residents of the affected area and those who use a bike/walking trail. This community asked for a “no” vote.
Two members of the council had done their homework and voted against the project. The other seven members (including Chambers) voted “yes.”
What to do? One of the ways to hold elected representatives accountable for their disregard of the community’s will is to vote. Let your voice be heard.
Linda J. Kirby
Fort Wayne
Labeling threatens nation’s freedom
I truly believe our country is on a destructive path with no return if we don’t change our ways.
We live in the United States of America with more freedoms than any other country in the world.
I hope for our future that our media (newspapers, etc). can stop the hate and labeling of people with different beliefs and we can live together as one as this country always has.
I’m sick of seeing all the words being put on people like “racist,” “woke,” “homophobic,” “white supremacist.” These words have no meaning anymore because they’re just words from a minority of people if you don’t agree with them on their agenda.
And I’m tired of people who put out these beliefs but apologize the next day. They’re just as cowardly as those who label people with these names. If you want to save the freedoms and democracy of this country, there are ways to speak up and get your point across. There always will be, but we must stop the labeling of different views and learn to accept we all have different views and respect each other’s views and talk with each other before we become China or Russia where they don’t have a voice – just a dictator telling them how to think.
I hope we can continue to have common sense and realize what this country fought for and seek the peace and democracy we have and stop the hate dividing our country. You can speak and get your point across without the hate and labeling of people just because they don’t agree with you.
We live in the best country in the world and have the best freedom in the world.
And I pray to God each day to protect this country from the hate that could destroy us. Respect people’s opinions on both sides of the spectrum and treat people with respect and, God willing, this great country will survive.
God bless America.
Paul Rowan
Roanoke
Considerations important for any televised trial
A June 17 column by Victor Shi argued that a trial of former President Donald Trump concerning retention of classified documents should be televised. While I agree that putting cameras in the courtroom could engage our young people in an important civic lesson, I would like to make one more important point: the jurors could be put in jeopardy. Their identities could be revealed across social media, causing them and their families to be harassed or even threatened.
I’m not saying don’t allow cameras necessarily, but consider consequences to those present. Details of use of the cameras, who and what they show, should be considered to keep everyone safe.
Yes, let us show that our legal system works as it should.
Carol Ewing
New Haven