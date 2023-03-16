Lessons on race staple in Indiana classrooms
Emory Earl Toops raised several interesting points in “Home is where lesson on race begins (Feb. 25).” He addresses recent cases of racial discord at several local high schools. Unfortunately, his article contains several inaccuracies.
“Real change will have to begin at home,” he writes. This is true. Our ideology is initially formed through conversations with our parents. He also makes the astute observation that “much of our history is uncomfortable.” True historical analysis should produce a broad spectrum of emotions. I am a teacher at a racially and economically diverse private high school. For more than a decade, I have integrated the good, the bad and the ugly side of humanity into my world and U.S. history lessons. And this is where I take issue with Toops.
He suggests that Black history is still largely ignored in our classrooms. Not true. “…(W)e are apparently not doing any better job of teaching the history of this country now than we did then,” he writes. That statement is not only false, it is insulting.
One full month is devoted to the civil rights movement in my U.S. history class. And that’s just the beginning. Students learn to compare and contrast Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. DuBois. We examine the impact of Plessy vs. Ferguson and the Dred Scott decision. The pros and cons of affirmative action are discussed. The impact of the KKK during the apex of its political power in the 1920s leading to the Great Migration is analyzed. I introduce modern movements such as Black Lives Matter into class discussions.
Every social studies colleague I know incorporates a similar curriculum.
Indiana Academic Standards require educators to teach these and other topics. Although Toops makes several good points, I would caution him and others to get their facts straight before pointing fingers at dedicated teachers. And I would urge every citizen to resist falling for political rhetoric about public education that has become far too commonplace. Please don’t make assumptions. Research and learn. We will be happy to teach you.
Chris Elliott
Fort Wayne
Fundamental concern
Isn’t there a requirement for a distributor of the news such as The Journal Gazette or Fox News to at a minimum tell the truth and not knowingly lie? If so, how is Fox News continuing to broadcast?
Bob Ott
Syracuse
Affordable senior housing in short supply locally
Congratulations to Fort Wayne on opening another non-senior, non-affordable apartment building. With $34 million dollars to be spent on the riverbanks, when will money be spent on affordable senior housing?
I was born here and spent my life in Fort Wayne and have seen many changes, good and bad. That makes me part of the community that helped build this city to its current state and now cannot afford to live here. As one of many seniors who are ready to downsize and give up yard work and home maintenance, there are very few apartments available. I cannot afford $1,200 dollars a month plus utilities and insurance. Some senior apartment complexes have up to a three-year waiting list.
I do not want the Taj Mahal, just an affordable two-bedroom decent place to live without fearing for everyday living. When will the city remember the citizens who helped build this city?
Kathy Kahn
Fort Wayne