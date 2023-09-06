Let market innovate our energy future
The Aug. 22 editorial (“The heat is on”) calls for immediate environmental action to respond to the scientific “conclusion” that “the climate is changing and humans have contributed to the speed of that change.”
The major response to this climate change appears to be the “Green New Deal.” This involves dramatic cuts to the use of fossil fuels, dramatic alterations in energy-using appliances of all kinds: stoves, washers, dryers, air conditioners, even lowly ceiling fans. New cars must be battery-powered, and government subsidies of taxpayer dollars are available to fan interest in these vehicles.
I have no doubt we are experiencing a form of global warming. After all, 14,000 years ago all of northern Indiana was under a mile of ice. The lake I live on was formed by the retreat of the Wisconsin glacier, which happened without encouragement by the burning of fossil fuels.
The summers we have experienced in the past decade in Indiana have been quite benign. Crop yields have been excellent. One is reminded of noted scientist Paul Ehrlich’s 1970 prediction that 100 million to 200 million people would be starving to death by 1980. More recently, Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” made dire predictions in 2006 regarding all sorts of climate disasters, none of which has happened.
Conservation and environmental support – absolutely. Panic and draconian measures to deal with climate change – absolutely not. Many adherents of the Green New Deal have made it into a cult, the religion of climate change.
Instead of panic and ham-handed government and corporate dictates, why not encourage historic and revolutionary American innovation to deal with this issue. Just as American agronomists developed milestone improvement worldwide in food production in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s that blunted all of those doomsday predictions, I have no doubt that effective engineering of all elements that feed into energy production will continue to be successful.
William Dillon
Hamilton
Korea veteran grateful for strangers’ kindness
On Aug. 18, at Hall’s on East State Boulevard, I had breakfast with my son. To my surprise, someone paid for our meal.
On Aug. 26, at Rich’s in Waynedale, I had breakfast with a friend. To my surprise, some nice couple seated next to us bought our breakfast.
As a Korean War veteran (it says so on my cap), it is a real honor to be treated with such respect.
Thanks to you all and God bless.
James Grames
Fort Wayne
Electoral College ensures equal voice nationwide
In the Aug. 19 Perspective section, there was an article by Randy Schmidt, president of the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans and a Democratic member of the Electoral College.
He is among many Democrats who wish to abolish the Electoral College and rely on the popular vote.
Our Founding Fathers were the wisest and most courageous men ever to gather and start a new nation with the good of the people in their plans. They saw the reason for equal representation by each state.
The Electoral College is more important today than it has ever been.
If not for the Electoral College, the Democratic population of New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles would run this entire country. The hard-working people in the other 47 states would never again have a voice whether they be Republicans, independents or even conservative Democrats.
As an independent voter who voted for Donald Trump the first time but not the second, the Electoral College still works. It keeps us more equal than we would be without it.
As a member of the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans, I am very disappointed in Schmidt.
Dan R. Maurer
Churubusco