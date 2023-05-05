Tragedy no time for armchair analysis
I arrived home on April 26 after having dinner with my family. I turned on the TV and my heart sank. Two people I know were involved in what sounded like a potential life- or-death accident.
I didn’t know Henry Najdeski well but well enough that it took my breath away when I heard he was involved. To hear that Sgt. Josh Hartup was also involved made my heart sink.
When an officer is involved in an incident with the public (especially one as tragic as this), it stirs up all the bad feelings the public might have for police officers. It brings to mind all the tickets they may have received, arrests or even a friend’s run-in with the law. They look for anything to protest about.
I know you have heard about what the death of Mr. Najdeski means to his family, our community and his friends. Unfortunately, you don’t know what this means to Sgt. Hartup and his family.
I’ve known them for 25 years. As a matter of fact, Sgt. Hartup and his brother/sister officers helped us clean out our neighborhood and make it a prime starting point for the new downtown. Everyone knows that is what police are paid to do, but it’s the stuff that they aren’t paid for that makes them stand out.
They give of their off time to citizens and community events, helping kids. So as not to ignore their spouses or family, they sometimes bring them along too. Josh and his wife run a nonprofit (Guns and Hoses), which benefits many who are in need. They have also received many awards for their work in the community and with kids.
I can go on and on about how great Sgt. Hartup is and the many things he and his family have done and continue to do for our community. I can also do the same for Mr. Najdeski and his love of our community.
What needs to be recognized is that Sgt. Hartup didn’t plan on this happening, and Henry Najdeski didn’t plan on being a victim that night.
Tragically, it happened. Both families and their friends and many of our citizens are in tears.
While the investigation is being conducted, putting your two cents of hatred or armchair judgment into the mix doesn’t help anyone.
God Bless all involved.
Jerry Vandeveer
Fort Wayne
Lawmakers give boost to mental health efforts
The Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers and its 24 community mental health centers are thankful for the work our legislators did with Senate Bill 1.
This bill is the most influential piece of legislation related to behavioral health in recent times since it gives structure to 988, coordinated crisis response and the building blocks of the infrastructure for certified community behavioral health clinics across the state long term.
We are especially grateful to Sen. Mike Crider and Rep. Anne Vermilion for carrying this important piece of legislation.
While we are grateful to the legislature for this significant investment in behavioral health, we are looking forward to working in the next session to develop a sustainable funding source that will allow for the full roll out of clinics and crisis response in Indiana. We will continue to work closely with the legislature to ensure Hoosiers have access to the care they need when they need it.
The council is looking forward to continuing the discussion about how we build a sustainable infrastructure by building on SB 1 with ongoing policy changes and investments in the health infrastructure.
Zoe Frantz
CEO/President
Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers
Trump successes make opposition essential
Is it time to jump on the Trump train? Let us give this guy some credit. As all of his ardent supporters are quick to say: “He gets things done.” Let us list a few of his accomplishments.
He and/or his handlers have gutted the legal system of the United States. His appointees, to a great extent, uphold xenophobic, ultranationalist “conservative” ideals supposedly as strict interpreters of the Constitution.
He and/or his handlers have undermined the faith we all need in fair elections. Just consider the restrictions red states have placed on access to polling places, times and qualifications.
He and/or his handlers are gutting the FDA, the CDC, the IRS and the EPA.
He and/or his handlers have laid waste to the concept of equal treatment under the law.
He and/or his handlers condemn federal overreach, preferring the supremacy of states’ rights, except when federal laws are more forgiving of individual crimes than the state in which the crimes are committed. But with the issues of birth control and gender identification, they want to dictate national authority over merely states’ rights.
He and/or his handlers vehemently defend the individual right to bear arms, concealed or open carry.
The more basic right to life is considered less worthy.
So, is it time to jump on the Trump train? Machiavelli would say yes if I value my own success and welfare.
Instead, I know for my own sense of right and good, my sense of morality, my understanding of Jesus’ message, Buddha’s message, Martin Luther King’s message, Mahatma Gandhi’s message ... no.
I am certain my parents would have had serious second thoughts, 67 years ago, about coming to America with four young children in tow had they known where today’s GOP has led this country and the vision that these right wingers have for its future.
I encourage more people to share these views, and act upon their own sense of right and wrong, goodness and evil. Vote “Never Trump (again).”
Bob Van Rooyen
Fort Wayne
Carlson’s final words true to form
True to form, the last thing Tucker Carlson said on Fox – “we’ll be back Monday” – was a lie.
John Gospodarek
Fort Wayne
Woke ideology no basis for financial decisionsBetween Indiana’s coal, firearm and agriculture industries, tens of thousands of jobs are created, bringing in more than $36 billion annually.
Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb has taken a step to protect these critical industries from discriminatory practices and strengthen the pensions of countless Indiana families by signing House Bill 1008 into law.
Throughout our nation, there is a growing movement for pension fund managers to consider environmental, social, and governance ratings when determining a company’s suitability for pension investments.
Not only are such frameworks arbitrarily applied and discriminatory against critical Indiana industries such as coal, agriculture and gun manufacturers, but they hurt pensioners by overlooking some of the most profitable investment opportunities in the name of woke ideology.
HB 1008 protects Indiana families by requiring state pension fund managers to consider only financial factors when making investment decisions.
This law only applies to the state’s pension funds and not private financial investors, who should always remain free to invest as they wish without interference from the government.
We should not sacrifice the pensions of hard-working public servant Hoosiers to the false idol of ESG ratings. HB 1008 is a critical step toward ensuring Indiana’s public retirement fund focuses on maximum financial returns and resisting the growing pressures of cancel culture.
Cory Sprunger
Berne
US must lead globe to a new economy
More record-setting heat waves are expected with the next El Nino weather pattern. We can react like a frog in a pan of water gradually heating, or we can jump into a new economic paradigm that saves the earth.
Most U.S. politicians are currently somewhere between denialism and baby steps, business leaders know that there are limited profits where we are heading, and citizens are slowly waking to the proliferation of scientific data and analysis revealing “global warming” has gone to the next level, forcing a new economic paradigm as the earth dies.
We have but one reasonable way to go: Take the community enterprise public.
Public transit and housing, renewable energy and food production, and cooperative economic development must be the carbon- neutral foci.
A multinational North American union based on equality, not military, will lead the world in a planetary transformation, sharing technology for every continent to succeed and for every nation and individual to hold value.
The first transit phase entails building out the skeleton of new electric tracks, a high-grade, grade-separated rail system connecting our major North American cities, adding city networks and fleets of electric mass transit vehicles, and eliminating all fossil-fuel vehicles in the cities. We do or we die together.
Kudos to Fred Lanahan and the many other Fort Wayne passenger rail advocates.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne