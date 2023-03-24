Joy of performance returns to the stage
The power of music brings people together, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is delighted that music will return to our stage with a new four-year agreement with our musicians.
We know people missed the music, and we deeply appreciate the ongoing support of Philharmonic patrons, civic leaders, our music program students and teachers, and the community during these challenging times.
United with our talented musicians, the Philharmonic board and leadership see much to celebrate as we move forward toward providing more offerings and outreach for the communities in and around northeast Indiana. We are committed to introducing and engaging new audiences with high-quality symphonic music concerts and music education programs. Our youth education programs inspire the next generations of classical musicians and people who discover, sometimes to their own surprise, how much they appreciate the power and beauty of music.
The Philharmonic’s impact reaches far beyond our programs and performances of artistic excellence. Our mission and work are the heart of culture and arts that contribute to making the northeast Indiana region more vibrant, livable and enriching for a diversity of people of all ages, backgrounds and musical interests.
Music unites us. As Philharmonic performances resume, we look forward to welcoming those who already know the extraordinary musical experience we offer, and we also invite those who may not yet have discovered the magical experience of a Philharmonic concert.
Join us and our musicians as music returns to the Philharmonic and to our community.
Brittany Hall
President and CEO
Rick James
Board chair
Fort Wayne Philharmonic
National debt straps nation’s ambitions
President Joe Biden is resistant to lowering the debt ceiling, with the national debt set to approach $33 trillion by the end of the year.
Does every department, agency or branch have justification for the number of employees and their salaries?
The State Department has more than 70,000 employees with a budget of $81.4 billion. Do they ever have to justify their need and salaries?
The diplomatic administrative staff in Benin (about the size of Ohio in square miles) is nine or 10. I challenge 98% of U.S. citizens to open a world map and in 60 seconds find the countries of Suriname, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mauritania, San Marino, Timor Leste, Cabo Verde, the Holy See, Comoros, Lesotho, Eswatini, or the U.S. missions of ASEAN, the ICAO or OSCE.
The IRS has more than 78,600 full-time positions. Biden is adding 87,000 more IRS employees. The Pentagon has about 25,000 employees.
If these are justified, that is probably fine. Our tax dollars at work. Their work is probably important, but does each embassy, department, agency, all of government, need to reduce their administrative and support staff by 60%?
Are there more bloated numbers of wasteful spending? Do a search of the perks for the president and living past presidents. The president has a staff of more than 100. Supreme Court justices have 82 assistants and more than 500 personnel in the Supreme Court building. Foreign aid is more than $46 billion.
What if $250 billion could be better used after cutting federal spending? That would buy a lot of milk and Cheerios and lunch for schools. That money could help vets and many other needed projects. One in six citizens is food deficient.
But just keep increasing the debt ceiling and thus the national debt. The interest alone is more than $1 billion per year. If we could repay the national debt at $10 billion dollars per day, it would take almost 10 years to pay off $32 trillion.
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne
Group of writers offer worthy perspectives
Thanks for both continuing the paper edition of the The Journal Gazette and for your willingness to give your readers access to your editorial pages. The perspectives on March 17 were particularly rich in content. Hats off to the following:
• Letter writers Tyler Adelsperger and Kat Hickey for their highly perspective comments on the recent incident at Carroll High School. They give hope that reason is alive and well.
• Kristin Giant for her perceptions of teenagers. She may be a self-described “new teacher,” but her insights and wisdom need to permeate a system desperately in need of reformation.
• Larry Lee, whose essay is by far the most succinct, comprehensive overview on American racism I have ever read. He captures the essence of the issue that, if not confronted properly, will destroy us all.
Coincidentally, on March 15, our book club discussed a book by a couple of researchers, Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, entitled “The Coddling of the American Mind – How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting up a Generation for Failure.” Everything they meticulously researched and communicated affirms the concepts presented by the four people mentioned above.
Our book club thought the message of this book should be spread to a wider swath of the population – and thanks to The Journal Gazette’s editorial page and these four writers, it was.
Ron Flickinger
Fort Wayne
River City opponents have many concerns
In a March 10 letter, Seth Bennett brought up some points about River City Ventures that he was distressed about. I hope to help him out.
It was mentioned this site is across the street from Turners, which generates its own noise. True, and the site also sits across the river from homes. Turners is set back from the river, which helps dampen the noise. If business is doing well, River City will be loading and unloading passengers, have music playing and whatever other revelry is involved every 20 to 30 minutes. Who would want to live across from that?
Also pointed out was that the Rivergreenway was underwater and unsafe for bikes and joggers. Also true; this means it is also unsafe to operate pontoon boats at this time. Another question you could ask: Why would a business want to locate where weather or operations at the dam upriver can shut down their operations, sometimes with little warning and sometimes for extended time. This part of the St. Joseph is a little different than downtown. It’s narrow with few places to absorb high water (such as Headwaters Park).
As far as the alternate route around the flooded greenway, bikers and joggers would have to avoid traffic in and out of River City’s parking lots. This would be all afternoon and evening, every day they are operating. Parnell Avenue has about 10,000 vehicles a day along this section. I have seen vehicles have trouble entering or leaving Turners or Johnny Appleseed Park during the wrong time of day. This would add to it. River City could add signs warning patrons to watch for greenway traffic, but I expect there will be drivers more concerned about a break in the traffic than about a bicycle. When biking, I think I’d rather deal with some mud than an SUV.
I hope this helps explain to Bennett why there is so much public opposition to this project.
Craig Richman
Fort Wayne
Manchester merits environmental praise
I’d like to congratulate Manchester University. They have started construction of their addition to the pharmacy school. There were several trees in the construction area. Manchester chose to dig them up and, I’d guess, transplant them. The fact that they chose to save them speaks highly of the university and its commitment to the environment. Thank you, Manchester.
Mike Smallwood
Fort Wayne