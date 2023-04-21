Praise of China, Russia shows ignorance
The only humiliation I could spot in Howard Traxmor’s April 8 letter (“China, Russia extend US humiliation”) was his fawning adoration for autocracies and dictatorships. There is much to criticize about this nation (which I’ve done in these very pages), but comparing us to Russia and China, two of the largest and most brutal dictatorships on the face of the planet, is staggeringly ignorant.
Of all his appraisal of Russian and Chinese economic expansion (much of it underwritten and financed by Western investments, which goes unnoted), nothing is mentioned of basic human rights and the high moral cost of doing business with these two nations.
For all the solar panels and electric vehicles made in China, if Traxmor were a Chinese citizen, would he be able to pen a letter to the local paper challenging President Xi’s COVID-19 response or his genocide against the Uyghur people? If he were a Russian citizen, could he gather and protest the brutal invasion of Ukraine or the jailing of political opponents like Alexei Navalny?
I think not. In a disappointing and humiliating fashion, this irony seems to be lost on the likes of Traxmor.
Ryan Bertl
Fort Wayne
Voucher growth does not reach new students
How does voucher expansion help the majority of Indiana students?
Headlines state the General Assembly is planning to increase school funding in the 2023 budget bill. This sounds like a great deal for all Indiana students. However, legislators are also looking to boost funding for school choice vouchers, earmarking roughly a third of the $2 billion in new state education funding to expand the voucher program.
I am having a hard time understanding how voucher expansion makes fiscally responsible sense to the majority of our public school children, who are Indiana’s future.
When the school choice voucher program was first passed on the premise that it would “get poor kids out of failing schools,” a student could receive a voucher if their family income was at 100% of the free-reduced lunch eligibility limit, around $45,000 annually for a family of four. According to the Indiana Department of Education, the program cost the state $54 million in 2011.
With HB 1001, the 2023 budget bill, our legislators are proposing to increase the income ceiling to 400% of the amount required for a student to qualify for the free-reduced lunch program. This means a family of four can now earn about $220,000 annually and qualify.
The Indiana Capital Chronicle recently reported the state budget currently appropriates $240 million annually for school choice vouchers. If the expansion is approved by the General Assembly, the school choice program would cost the state an estimated $500 million in fiscal year 2024 and another $600 million in the following fiscal year.
Roughly 90% of Indiana’s students attend public schools. Although voucher usage is rising across the state, enrollment numbers for voucher-receiving schools are stagnant. In fact, according to data on the IDOE website, enrollment in several of our local voucher-receiving schools has actually declined since the advent of the voucher program in 2010.
If voucher usage is rising but enrollment numbers are stagnant or declining, who is using vouchers? With each increase of income requirement and expansion, the voucher usage is not reaching new students; it is only contributing money to the families who have already chosen or had planned to send their children to private schools.
Our state officials are elected to represent their constituents and commit to passing legislation for programs and policies designed to invest in our state’s future, not disinvest. Each time a bill is passed that expands school choice, valuable dollars and resources are taken away from our public schools. Strong public schools equal stronger communities. Why does Indiana continue to earmark more and more taxpayer dollars with voucher expansion when 90% of our school-age children attend public schools? This is a question we all should ask our legislators.
Jennifer Matthias
Fort Wayne
Opposition to Banks is anything but shallow
I am writing in response to Dave Cooper’s column March 22 (“Attack on Banks reveals shallowness of opposition”). I can agree with his opinion in the last paragraph, stating that he expects U.S. Rep. Jim Banks to be elected in our district once again.
This does seem inevitable; however, it is not because of “shallowness of opposition.” Since Cooper suggested we should all educate ourselves about our government, let’s start with some facts conveniently omitted from his editorial.
For example, although over 40% of Indiana voters declare themselves to be Democrats, Democrats are represented with only 20% of our congressional seats. A curious person may ask why Republicans are winning elections in Indiana. The answer is not related to their platform. Instead, the answer is gerrymandering of districts.
Our supermajority of Republicans in our statehouse does not want competitive elections, which also explains why Republicans keep wanting to pass additional laws to make voting more difficult for Hoosiers. These laws were passed on the premise to make our elections more secure, as if election security were actually a problem in Indiana. Electoral suppression and gerrymandering are the problems.
We all know that the last presidential election was not “stolen” by Democrats – unless you are a devoted listener to the right-wing propaganda of “Fox spews.” This lie of a stolen election led to a violent insurrection against our government. Jim Banks voted against certifying this election without any evidence of fraud, and that makes him part of the insurrection.
Cooper writes that talking about a legislator’s voting record “is only attempting to make the other guy look bad.” How are we to judge the positions of a candidate if not by their voting record?
What are the Republicans working on to make our country great again? Based on their rhetoric and voting records, they want to restrict a woman’s right to determine her own economic future and family planning.
They want to ban books and ideas. They want to rewrite history to make believe that slavery somehow didn’t exist. They want to subvert education to eliminate inconvenient history. They want to punish companies that dare to defy them publicly.
They want to restrict parental rights of parents of trans children seeking medical treatment and of course eliminate drag performances. So what a person votes for or against does matter.
The party of Banks claims to believe in the rule of law – unless, of course, a Republican is indicted. What was Banks’ response to the recent indictment of Donald Trump, without us even yet knowing the nature of the charges? That it’s a “political prosecution.”
I wonder why the party of violent insurrection and deliberate lies deserves my vote. I wonder why the party of the wealthy that exacerbates income inequality, prejudice and a twisted view of morality would deserve my vote. I know what I’m voting against when I vote against Jim Banks. What are you voting for?
Scott D. Rumage
Fort Wayne
Raise tobacco tax and produce more quitters
With the United States’ eighth highest smoking rate, Indiana must do more to tackle tobacco use. We cannot transform Hoosier health until we do something about the leading cause of preventable illness and death in our state: smoking tobacco.
The first step Indiana lawmakers should take is to raise the cigarette tax by $2 per pack. Doing so will help an estimated 50,000 adults quit smoking and prevent 24,000 kids from starting down the road to a lifetime of smoking. That alone is reason to do it.
The cherry on top is that raising the cigarette tax will generate a lot of new revenue that can be directed to the state’s underfunded health programs, starting with tobacco prevention and cessation.
Indiana lawmakers can deliver a win-win for Hoosier health this year. Raising the cigarette tax and doubling the investment in tobacco prevention and cessation in our state will drive down smoking, which will lower health care costs, increase Hoosier productivity and improve Hoosier health. It is an investment in public health that we would all benefit from.
Peggy Hayes
Fort Wayne
Beverage industry focused on recycling
Earth Day is a reminder that we need to protect and care for our planet. At the Hoosier Beverage Association, we are taking actions to improve the environmental health of our state not just on Earth Day, but year-round.
One way we are protecting our environment is by carefully designing our beverage bottles to be 100% recyclable, including the caps. When recycled, our bottles can be remade, preserving resources and keeping them out of nature.
Recycling may seem straightforward, but in many communities, recycling can be challenging due to nonexistent or outdated infrastructure. That is why the beverage industry is investing in localities across the country through our Every Bottle Back initiative.
Through Every Bottle Back, we are leveraging the equivalent of $400 million to modernize recycling infrastructure. We are providing new large-capacity recycling bins and improving processing facilities to increase recycling rates. We are also informing consumers about best recycling practices through outreach campaigns. To date, Every Bottle Back investments are projected to yield 726 million more pounds of recycled PET plastic over the next decade.
Working together, we can achieve a truly circular economy for recyclable materials that benefits consumers, producers and our planet.
DIANE MASARIU
executive director,
Hoosier Beverage Association
Indianapolis