DeSantis is convincing; slavery wasn’t so bad
Never let it be said that I am the type of person who will stubbornly refuse to change my opinion on an issue even when presented with overwhelming evidence contrary to my beliefs. Case in point: Slavery.
I have always believed that slavery is an abominable institution of pure evil, which resulted in the darkest period of America’s history (our treatment of Native Americans, which continues to this day, comes in at second place). That was until I was made aware of the Florida Department of Education’s new guidelines on teaching this period of history. Having the benefit of the explanation of these guidelines provided by presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been helpful.
The silver lining of slavery is now clear to me. Why, of course: Skills those people learned during their enslavement could be parlayed into meaningful jobs after their release from bondage. The blacksmith example used by DeSantis is instructive.
I am not sure what other jobs slaves learned that were later turned into profitable professions, but picking crops, housekeeping, yard work and child care come to mind. I am sure there are more. It is surprising that our history books never mention former slaves acknowledging this benefit of their bondage.
The lesson to be learned here is that if you look hard enough, you can find the good in any situation. I am sure that those individuals who were fortunate enough to survive Nazi death camps during World War II also benefited from their experiences. To survive, you had to be resilient, have self-discipline, be able to follow orders, have a will to live, etc. These are all valuable traits, which I am sure many survivors felt fortunate they had an opportunity to learn while trying to survive.
Seriously, this madness is not restricted to Florida, although Florida appears to be at the epicenter for the moment. There are a number of other states with Republican legislative supermajorities that have jumped on the bandwagon of revisionist history.
It is a great plan. If you find something in our history uncomfortable or that does not comport with your political viewpoint, just rationalize it, change it, or simply state it never happened – or if it did happen, it was really for the goodl That way you do not have to deal with racism, the LGBT community, COVID, climate change, the insurrection, etc.
We may have to ban a few more books, but what the heck – everyone loves a good book burning now and then. Maybe we can have one sponsored by the Hitler-quoting Moms for Liberty. Bring your weiners!
JAMES MCFADDEN
Fort Wayne
Wendy Davis shows little grasp of biologySeeking power by stepping on the backs of people less fortunate than yourself is not an admirable trait in a person, much less a politician, though it certainly is a common political trait these days as exhibited by candidate Wendy Davis in her recent ill-advised and petty-minded editorial (“It’s not bias, it’s biology,” Aug. 5).
If she knew anything about biology when she threw around the term, she might make some sense. But she clearly only knows how to spell it.
Biology is the study of living organisms divided into many specialized fields that cover their morphology, physiology, anatomy, behavior, origin and distribution.
We all exist on a spectrum. Race, for example, doesn’t exist in biology. Race is a social construct that has been used to horrific effect throughout human history and is still used today to victimize and vilify.
We exist on a spectrum of skin color, of hair texture, of shapes of noses, of intelligence, of height, of eye color, of gender or sexuality and numerous other human characteristics.
Davis uses “biology” as a political term in order to pander to our basest instincts and justify a political position to exclude a group of fellow human beings who are entitled to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by simply being themselves.
Choosing to mistreat those among us who need our understanding as fuel for naked political ambition disqualifies Ms. Davis from consideration for any position of public trust.
MARK RUDOLPH
Fort Wayne
Research on religion, despair easily rejected
I always read Christer Watson’s columns on various topics in your pages with interest. While he’s a scientist with a doctorate in astronomy, he usually employs his analytical training to shed light on a variety of local and national topics.
However, his Aug. 1 article, “Depths of despair,” departs somewhat from his usual observance of scientific rigor. In it, he summarizes a paper published last January that discusses a dramatic increase in a broad category of “deaths of despair” such as suicide and liver disease in alcoholics.
I won’t trouble your readers with a recapitulation of the tortured arguments presented in the paper, beyond noting that it concludes that an apparent dramatic increase in these kinds of deaths was due to a strong downturn in religious attendance beginning in the late 1980’s due to the repeal of unconstitutional blue laws that restricted business activities on Sundays.
He does call this linkage by the authors of the article “a clever trick,” but he could have dismissed it more simply by noting that it violates a basic dictum of the science of statistics, which is that correlation is not causation.
John Moore
Fort Wayne
Pride criticism reveals hatred, fear, ignorance
Peter Scaer (“Support for Pride is an unhealthy choice,” July 27) shows once again that homophobia and bigotry are still very much alive in 2023.
One wonders what has created such fear or hate of someone or something that is different. After all, I don’t believe we are born to hate others, so something has obviously affected Scaer in such a way to make him afraid. Or he simply prefers to live in his “Archie Bunker” myopic lifestyle.
As for the word “groomer,” I believe it was someone who bathed, brushed or trimmed your pet. So, what that has to do with family-friendly drag shows boggles the mind. Or is it one of the “handle” words used by far-right extremists to incite a loud-mouthed minority of Americans? Often when individuals throw around words such as “woke” or “groomer,” they are unable to give you a definition of what the word means.
The second part is his dislike of family-friendly drag shows, which I bet he didn’t even bother to see. Was Scaer aware that in Shakespeare’s time, female roles were played by men? (You know, before television and movies.) Milton Berle often preformed in drag in television skits.
Of course, the first time I came in contact with drag was when I was a child and my parents took me to see Mary Martin play Peter Pan in the movies. I don’t recall there being a large uptick in girls wanting to be lesbians after seeing the movie.
Un-education is absolutely no excuse for ignorance. I hope Scaer will try out a little education. Just imagine all the new worlds he could explore, or he can just sit in his little angry, hate-filled world and be miserable.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne
Parents may avoid, not censor, public schools
It is crucial that our Indiana youth be able to grow into adults who can at least survive, and hopefully thrive, in whatever worrisome world we bequeath them. Preparing them to do so is the purpose of public education.
Those parents who want to restrain their children’s future by controlling what they may read, learn and study have the right in the state of Indiana to home-school them, or even to send them to private schools at taxpayer expense.
They do not have the liberty to limit the materials or the methods of public education for the rest of us. That is the job description of our public school boards, teachers’ unions and elected school superintendents. And that is the reason these bodies are being targeted in the 2024 elections.
They will need our public support. Will they have it? They have mine. Will they have yours?
With apologies to one of the 20th century’s greatest anti-fascists, Sir Winston Churchill: we shall fight in the public forum, we shall fight in the school boardroom, we shall fight in the voting booth. We shall never surrender our public schools to their minivan Taliban.
FLOYD GUFFEY
Fort Wayne
Pence, Trump and lies
Mike Pence is lying when he says a group of lawyers told Trump what people wanted to hear.
No one, and I mean no one, told that lying-documented Trump what to say. He tells his own lies. No help needed.
So, what little respect I had for Pence just went out the window.
JERRY J. SMITH
Leo