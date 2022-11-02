Only in collaboration can school policies change
I always find it interesting when I hear school board candidates say, “I will do such and such” or “I personally will fix this.”
No school board member, as an individual, can accomplish anything. First, school board members are not problem-solvers. The board hires the superintendent and the superintendent, along with his/her staff, are the problem-solvers. Staff manages the district, not board members. Suggestions can be made by board members, and board members help set goals for the district, but we do not solve problems.
Second, only a majority of the board can accomplish something by changing or setting policy or district goals. To change policy or goals, a board member must convince other colleagues to join in the effort. With that in mind, the most effective board members have good communication skills, are team players, are good collaborators and listeners, can research the issues and can argue persuasively when necessary.
No board member can do anything alone.
Julia Hollingsworth
FWCS Board of Trustees, District 1
Brinneman’s career prep for township post
During any election season, we should expect the highest moral character from our candidates. We must also demand qualifications for the office they seek. And compassion. And a promise of accountability and transparency.
St. Joseph Township Trustee Board candidate Chris Brinneman checks every one of those boxes.
Following more than 30 years of experience as a social worker in addition to service on multiple advisory boards including past president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Brinneman has proven to be a compassionate advocate for vulnerable members of society. She fulfills leadership capacities in her department and in her community, desirable traits for any elected official.
If elected, Brinneman vows to ensure improved transparency and accessibility. Public assistance in this region has fallen dramatically over the past 10 years. Most tax dollars seem to be routinely spent on a variety of referral sources rather than forwarded directly to their neighbors in need. No explanation for this decrease has been provided.
According to its website, the township office is open a mere 14 hours per week. Responses to residents in need are inconsistent. Brinneman offers innovative solutions to correct both shortcomings.
The St. Joseph Township Trustee’s office is long overdue for a shakeup in leadership. Sharp minds who are proven leaders. St. Joseph Township deserves a board member who cares about their needs. A member who listens. A member who values accountability and the utmost professionalism.
Vote Chris Brinneman for St. Joseph Township Trustee Board.
Chris Elliott
Fort Wayne
Moppert, Veit would strengthen SACS board
Residents in the Southwest Allen County Schools district will have the opportunity to vote to fill two open seats. Kim Moppert will be one of my choices, with my other choice being Stephanie Veit.
These two women get rave reviews from their peers and others who know them. They have both received endorsements from the Southwest Allen County Teachers Association. Their varied backgrounds (Kim taught in SACS for 20 years and was a business owner/operator, and Stephanie has an impressive resume including commercial lender, business development manager and memberships in numerous community service organizations) would enhance the current board and complement each other.
Please take advantage of opportunities to learn more about them by checking their websites, kimmoppert.com and electstephanieveit.org.
Joni Brown
Fort Wayne