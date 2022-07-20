Library came to rescue in post-storm days
I had planned to work on June 14, but Mother Nature had other plans. The storms and winds in the late-night hours of June 13 severed power and internet to both my home and office. Nearby coffee shops were also without power or with limited Wi-Fi. But thank you, Allen County Public Library!
I had a strong Wi-Fi connection, spacious seating and consistent power (complete with air conditioning). Headphones provided me privacy during a few conference calls, and I was able to continue my work for the remainder of the week. My library card gave me access to free parking, too. I was able to recharge my phone, computer and iPad and even picked up a book on the way out.
Thanks, ACPL!
Patti Hays
Fort Wayne
Second Amendment vital to preserving right to life
The simple intent of the Second Amendment is a right-to-life issue.
George Mason lobbied the Constitutional Convention to enumerate a list of rights as the first amendments to the Constitution so future generations would not forget the principles of individual sovereignty the Constitution was written to protect. The Bill of Rights are not “laws” or “rights” granted by a government but “natural law,” established by “their Creator” for the preservation of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Why is it so difficult to understand, then, that just as a country has a right to its sovereignty and the right to defend it, that an individual, as a member of a free society, also has a right to defend their sovereignty against savage attack or, and it has to be said, government tyranny? No other amendment contains the power to assist its citizenry to resist an aggressive incursion on its freedom.
I am not advocating revolution, but history has proven that a beleaguered people when faced with totalitarian domination have had to resort to arms to survive. Is it something any sane person desires? No, but sometimes it becomes necessary.
Our nation’s history is full of examples of lawful people who have used arms to save themselves and innocent third parties. We rarely hear anything or forget quickly the incidents where someone with a firearm stops or dissuades someone from committing a violent crime.
So, do you have a right to life? Our government has mandated thousands of safety devices to guarantee that right to life. Why, then, is it so inconceivable that you shouldn’t have safety equipment to protect you and your family from human-generated dangers? Don’t we recommend fire extinguishers to fight fires?
I’m sure recent victims of unspeakable horrors would have welcomed an AR-15 to save their lives. If you don’t believe in that, why do you wear a seat belt when driving?
Making good people helpless doesn’t make bad people harmless. We are simply denying them their right to life.
Jeff Ott
South Whitley
Thomas’ obsession may end up hurting him
Clarence did it! Albeit with the help of five of his colleagues. Six unelected officials have just successfully denied every woman in America the right to privacy regarding her reproductive health care.
But that’s not enough for Thomas, is it?
As he sits on his moral high ground, now he feels the need to invade the privacy of couples and deny them the freedom to make reproductive choices for their lives (Griswold v. Connecticut).
Now he wants to invade the privacy of everyone’s bedroom (Lawrence v. Texas).
What is it with him and everyone else’s sex lives?
Never mind whom people choose to marry (Obergefell v. Hodges). Justice Thomas must tread lightly; he is on a slippery slope to Loving v. Virginia.
Jan Eshleman
Fort Wayne