FILE – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five justices voted to overturn Roe – Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. All five were raised Catholic. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Supreme Court Abortion Catholic Justices