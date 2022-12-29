Philharmonic kindled a lifetime’s passion
When I was 14, my family began attending the Masterworks Series as season subscribers.
I can still remember the first concert. Perched on the edge of my seat in the last rows of the Embassy Theatre, I was enthralled by the thundering, opening chords of Mozart’s overture to “Don Giovanni,” the fiery performance of Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg playing Bruch’s Violin Concerto and Strauss’ glorious “Ein Heldenleben.” It was an auspicious beginning!
Over the next several years this monthly tradition continued.
I have lived in New York City the past 29 years and have had many opportunities to hear the world’s greatest orchestras. I often return to Indiana to visit my family, and occasionally I have an opportunity to hear performances by the Phil.
I was saddened to hear the musicians were compelled to go on strike, and I was shocked and dismayed to learn of their meager base salary. The musicians will tell you they don’t do it for the money, and they are right. If orchestral musicians were paid for the time it takes to practice and prepare, there wouldn’t be a professional orchestra anywhere in this country.
In the 1970s, Fort Wayne was at a crossroads. The downtown had been “abandoned” and there were plans to take a wrecking ball to the Embassy Theatre to make way for, of all things, a parking lot. Thankfully, there were a few brave and forward-looking individuals who said no. Their actions not only saved the theatre but, in my opinion, downtown as well.
Now is not the time to take a wrecking ball to one of our great artistic institutions. Now is not the time to retrench. I pray there are still a few forward-looking individuals in this city who are willing to take a stand before it is too late.
After all, there will always be at least one 14-year-old child perched in the last rows of the Embassy Theatre, waiting to hear the great orchestral works once again.
Samuel Hepler
New York City
Community, Phil’s board have differing visions
It is evident the board of directors and administration of the Philharmonic do not share the same vision for the city’s orchestra as the community of Fort Wayne and surrounding cities.
By those concerts, young people have an opportunity to be inspired to imagine their place someday within a symphonic orchestra.
Since 1924, Fort Wayne has been fortunate to have community leaders who have had the vision to build its orchestra with talented professionals. It was not accomplished overnight – only by forward-thinking vision and continued support by the community. To have a full-time professional symphonic orchestra is an attraction worthy of envy by other cities of Fort Wayne’s size.
The Phil has been on a mission in recent years to cut the number of services the orchestra performs: Masterworks, chamber concerts, concerts to outlying communities, concerts in schools, etc., thereby cutting the number of full-time musicians. An orchestra comprising a handful of full-time musicians with part-time musicians as needed is not the same. The quality is not same. It is just not able to play the difficult repertoire we have been privileged to hear.
So, if The Phil does not share the same vision as the community, what do we do? Do we start over? It would not be easy, but it would not be impossible.
Linda Kirby
Fort Wayne
Christmastime kindness
Thanks to the nice gentleman who picked up my grocery tab at Aldi’s market on Dec. 21.
May God bless him, and I hope he had a wonderful Christmas and holiday.
Norma Dodenhoff
Fort Wayne