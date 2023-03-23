Lifetime of service will be well-remembered
Bud Dyer was a dear friend of mine for more than 40 years. I’m quite sure that is a claim half of Fort Wayne could make, as well. I’ve never known a man with as many friends as Bud had. That is because of who he was as a man.
I first met him when I was gifted his wife, Pat Dyer, as my supervisor during my student teaching. This class wasn’t taught just by Pat. Bud and their daughter, Jenee, were weekly visitors, bringing in things for the kids and showing them what a loving family looks like.
Then, Pat and Bud lost their only child to cancer. Then Bud lost Pat to cancer. This would be enough to make any man close himself off from the world. Not Bud. Those horrifying life experiences sent Bud out to help others who were fighting cancer. He promised Pat he would do this, and he kept his word. He headed up the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund, and annually he hosted a fundraiser by the same name. All proceeds went to provide gas cards to those who had to travel for cancer treatments.
At his home, one entire room was filled with wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc., for anyone who needed them. No need to buy or rent these items. Bud loaned them to whoever needed them.
His house was always full of friends. That’s because he was a friend to legions of people around the city. I will miss him and his ever-cheerful demeanor, as I know many of you will also.
Well done, Bud. Well done.
Kathleen Kearns
Fort Wayne
Davis’ declarations reflect lack of understanding
I am dismayed by the rhetoric ex-Judge Wendy Davis used in announcing her congressional run.
Calling being woke an attack on religious freedom is objectively untrue. Being woke has always meant being aware that other people have different experiences, and different beliefs, than yourself. It also means leading with compassion, empathy and kindness. The effect of being woke should be basic human decency and civility.
Those who rail against wokeness are definitely not the ones who should be representing us in Congress or on the bench.
Tom Boyer
Fort Wayne
Always remain awake to society’s obligations
Being woke means I am honest, caring and welcoming.
Benjamin Franklin said: “Telling half the truth is telling half a lie.” I am honest, yes; I want children to learn all the truth about the greatest country on earth. It may “make them feel bad”; however, that is the truth. By not letting them discover the real history of our country, we are telling them it is OK to lie.
As for caring, being woke is believing that all humans should have the same chances in life. Not because of the color of their skin, or of a certain level or wealth, language, religion, where they live, their sex or that of the person they love.
As for welcoming, the poem by Emma Lazarus on the Statue of Liberty reads: “Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shores.”
Think of the Pilgrims escaping religious persecution, Irish famine victims and Vietnamese escaping death after their country was overrun. And of course, the largest forced mass migration in history, slaves from their homes to the “New World.”
The opposite of woke must be comatose, zombie-like. Not being woke invites authoritarian personalities to rise like scum on a small pond. Comatose people want to be told what to do and how to think. That allows authoritarian personalities to become dictators.
Dano Vannette
Fort Wayne