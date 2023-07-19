Council’s next target should be mayoral terms
Recently, City Council voted to limit appointees’ terms to boards and commissions. They passed a bill to do the same for mayoral appointments too. The mayor has cried foul, blabbering about separation of power, and vetoed that bill.
In my former life, I helped Mayor Paul Helmke on appointments to boards and commissions. It is not an easy task.
I think City Council should pass a bill that limits the terms a mayor can serve.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne
Ivy Tech streamlines for students’ benefit
Earlier this spring, an Associated Press story painted a bleak picture of the future of community colleges. But that picture doesn’t represent the bright future and growing opportunities students have when they choose Ivy Tech Community College.
Enrollment is up, completions are up, degree tracks and certifications have expanded, and new programs are increasing student success.
Many of these programs and approaches are possible because of partnerships and funding provided by employers, donors and the foresight of our legislature, which continues to support the college and create opportunities for students to connect with educational offerings.
Earlier this year, we launched our new strategic plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. We’d like to share a few of the ways we’re innovating:
• We’ve kept flat tuition for full-time students regardless of the number of credits in a semester, and a low per-credit-hour textbook rate. No other accredited college in Indiana is as affordable as Ivy Tech.
• First-generation students and those who identify as Black, Latino or two or more races are mentored through Ivy Achieves to establish key habits for student success.
• Our reimagined career services group focuses on helping students find a fulfilling career path, honing employability skills, access to a career coach, and partnering with employers to connect and interact early with students who are skilled and ready to meet the demands of work.
• The IT Academy, established this year to meet the needs of the growing Indiana tech industry, allows students to earn accelerated non-credit certificates.
• We’re doing away with policies such as transcript holds. If a student needs a transcript but owes the college money, we won’t hold them hostage. We’ve already helped almost 4,000 students with that next step.
We’re also working hard to find financial assistance for all students who need it. That, combined with our already-affordable approach to tuition, fees and textbooks, makes it possible for 80% of our students to graduate with no student loan debt.
We’re transforming higher education to move faster, produce more value and create more opportunity for students and communities.
Sue Ellspermann
President, Ivy Tech Community College
Intergender inquiry
Regarding all those men, trans or otherwise, who think it is fair to compete against women in high school or college sports, I have this question: How come we never hear of women, trans or otherwise, wanting to compete against men? Maybe they’re just smarter.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville