Snowstorm Samaritans a welcome sight
Thank you to the guys who pushed my car up the incline and out of New Haven Wendy’s parking lot in the nasty snow on Jan. 25. I had been to a doctor’s appointment at Lutheran Hospital and stopped at the drive-through on my way home to Ohio for chili. The car had no traction, and they kept trying until I got out. I honked the horn to thank them but was afraid to stop and get stuck again. People are good!
Debbie Brigner
Payne, Ohio
Campaign interview inspires no confidence
In announcing his candidacy for a Senate seat, Jim Banks made the local media rounds. On the local ABC station, Brian McElhatten asked Banks about one of his three stated goals – to fight “wokeism.” McElhatten asked Banks if he didn’t think people of color had encountered difficulty throughout U.S. history. Banks interrupted by asserting that the United States “is a great country and anyone who believes otherwise is wrong.”
Several things came to mind:
1) If Banks can’t be civil to a local newscaster in his own state, how can we expect him to be civil to colleagues in the Senate – negotiate, compromise, and actually get things done? I mean, where’s the politeness we expect from Midwesterners?
2) If Banks can’t – or won’t – acknowledge the difficulties people of color have had throughout American history, we can’t expect him to fight for their rights. People of color should make sure they’re registered to vote and vote against Banks.
3) Banks’ assertion that the United States is a great country means he is either blind to the facts or ignorant of them. Here are some facts he might want to keep in mind:
a. According to the World Bank, the United States ranks 145th in the world in terms of infant mortality rate.
b. The U.S. ranks 121st in terms of its Gini index, which measures income inequality.
c. The U.S. ranks 125th in adult literacy rate, according to UNESCO.
d. The U.S. ranks ninth in firearms-related death rate, according to information found on Wikipedia – right up there with El Salvador and Colombia.
I am glad I was born in the United States and I’m as American as they come. But, given these facts, it’s easy to make the argument that the United States isn’t a perfect place to live. Banks’ assertion that the United States is a great country leads me to believe he will not work toward solving any of these problems because he doesn’t even see them as problems to be solved.
Don’t we want someone representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate who will work toward solving these problems? Don’t vote for Banks!
Nathan Rupp
Fort Wayne
Sunday publication will be sorely missed
No Sunday newspaper? Please.
I am a few generations removed from today’s younger society. I like a real newspaper in my hands as opposed to computer access to local news.
I have been a faithful reader of the printed edition of The Journal Gazette for decades. I once made a very modest living with so-so success as a newsroom journalist long before days of technology.
I awaken at 4 a.m., and the first thing I do is get the newspaper from the porch.
I scan the newspaper, work out for an hour, then read the newspaper thoroughly while having breakfast.
Yes, I do have access to a computer. What about subscribers who don’t?
(An aside: It is also assumed as I heard the other day on a popular radio talk show that “everyone has a cellphone.” Also not so.)
If The Journal Gazette wanted to eliminate a day of publishing the newspaper, why couldn’t it have been an early weekday?
Jerry Hertenstein
Fort Wayne