Help preserve dignity of Alzheimer’s patients
People living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia experience stigmas and stereotypes every day. I should know.
I am one of the estimated 110,000 Hoosiers living with the disease. June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and there are a number of things I want the community to understand.
My diagnosis does not define me. Although an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is life-changing, when people are diagnosed in an early stage, we can still function independently, and we want to continue the activities we enjoy for as long as possible and stay engaged with family and friends.
If you want to know how I am doing, just ask me. Many times, friends and extended family will check on us through a spouse or adult child, even in the early stages. That can make us feel even more isolated and alone.
Please don’t debate my diagnosis. While family members and friends may be well-intended in attempting to dismiss an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, it can be hurtful. Don’t compare your occasional moments of forgetfulness with what we’re going through.
Understand sometimes my words and actions are not me; they’re my disease. As dementia progresses, we may experience a wide range of disease-related behaviors, including anxiety, aggression and confusion. If you know someone who has been diagnosed, learn about what to expect by visiting the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org.
Know that help is available. Many people living with the disease and their caregivers feel like they are alone. That isn’t the case. There are a number of free resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association, including an early stage program that gives people like me an opportunity to engage with others going through a similar journey.
I encourage anyone affected by the disease to learn about the local support available at alz.org/indiana or by calling the free, 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Dick Widmer
Fort Wayne
Level of protection part of weapons debate
Concerning AR-15 non-military or law enforcement issues, I’ve never heard anyone answer my two questions: “Why should the possession of any device be allowed in America that can shoot 100-plus bullets in four minutes as documented by law enforcement in the latest Texas school shooting? If you think possession of that gun was OK, why not allow possession of the following: hand grenades, grenade launchers, pipe bombs, mines, bazookas, sawed-off shotguns, machine guns, Gatling guns, automatic rifles and pistols, mortars, howitzers or cyanide/mustard gas canisters?”
We should encourage legislation that balances unlikely needed protection from our government like the Second Amendment, as well as obviously needed protection from our neighbors.
James Bugert
Fort Wayne
Another day, a new list of victims
To me there’s a certain amount of irony that at the same time Republican politicians at all levels and our Supreme Court are wanting to outlaw abortions to save lives, they are refusing to crack down on guns in America that are costing lives. Being pro-life isn’t just about unborn children but about living people too.
At a time when the nation mourns another mass shooting of schoolkids, our former president didn’t have the sense or decency to not give a speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention. To him it was just another day in America. Just another day to get national news coverage. Or course, they did pray for the victims and promised to make our schools safe and secure.
Of course, our former president has all the answers to this ongoing problem. He claims we need to overhaul our school’s security systems by building fences, adding metal detectors and getting more security guards and whatever at our schools. He failed to mention the mass shooting that happened at a shopping center nor the shootings that happen in some of our churches. His answer to this ongoing problem is to arm our law-abiding citizens. Guns for everybody.
All I know is that all the thoughts and prayers from our politicians aren’t worth diddly to the dead children and their families. It’s just another day here in America.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Energy tax elimination a boon to Hoosiers
At a time when costs are increasing across the board, Hoosiers will soon benefit from elimination of a special tax on utility bills. The repeal means monthly savings for all customers beginning July 1.
The Utility Receipts Tax and Utility Services Tax is currently a 1.46% addition to energy bills based on usage. The elimination of this tax is one of many recent actions taken by the General Assembly and Gov. Eric Holcomb to support our state’s economy while benefiting Hoosier taxpayers.
Other states are increasing taxes, but Indiana is lowering them, which translates to cost savings for homeowners, businesses and industries. That is why the state’s largest electric and natural gas providers supported its repeal.
The energy landscape continues to evolve not just internationally and nationally, but at the state level. And we know that cost, reliability and sustainability are top of mind for Indiana residents and businesses looking to relocate and expand.
Our companies are committed to delivering energy affordably and around the clock in every season. We are providing customer bill assistance and taking actions to lessen price volatility. We’re also investing billions over the coming years in Indiana to harden the electric grid against severe weather, replace aging natural gas pipeline infrastructure, support economic development and growth, and modernize our systems. These investments are critical to making sure Indiana remains well positioned to tackle resiliency, environmental and reliability challenges while remaining dynamic to better serve our customers.
Eliminating the utility-specific tax was a smart decision by state officials to save taxpayers money, offset economic pressures on the energy industry and keep Indiana competitive.
Danielle McGrath
President, Indiana Energy Association
Chamber leader’s view of economy warped
I am responding to Kevin Brinegar (“D.C. pushes wrong buttons increasing inflation,” June 2).
I have always found it a little suspect when an individual uses a title to lead one to believe he knows all about a subject. While I agree the economy is in a bad place, his simplistic idea of what is wrong is quite laughable. Not once did he mention a world pandemic (COVID-19) that has played a major role in the current situation. That would mean he couldn’t play the blame game at which he excels.
When one uses the words “many, all or everyone,” it probably means he has spoken to one or two individuals who think the way he does so as not to upset his thought pattern. I have spent my entire career in retail and was a vice president at Macy’s East and will state that what is going on is supply and demand, not Washington, D.C. One does not shut down the world economy for a year and then expect it to recover in a matter of weeks. Workers were laid off, companies closed never to reopen and those in the service industry were left with nothing.
Those at the lower end of the economic scale needed stimulus checks to just maintain during the pandemic. Obviously, Brinegar is not in that group. I believe Congress and the executive branch showed more empathy when passing the stimulus packages than Brinegar; they understood that not all had it as well off as he. Just for the record, supply demands were not an issue during the pandemic because there weren’t enough individuals who could afford much.
Brinegar once again shows he is a believer in trickle-down economics; most know that only benefits a select few.
As for green energy policies causing petroleum prices to rise, he might want to look at OPEC for the higher prices since they pumped less during the pandemic since there was less demand thus no need for supply.
Should Brinegar decide to write another letter, maybe he should end with: President and CEO of alternative facts.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne