Local Republicans fail in duty to the people
It is well established that the vicious end game of the 2020 presidential election was only the start of a Republican effort to undermine the American election system. Part of the process is changing state laws to make it harder to vote and to allow partisan interference in the process.
But another part is flat-out criminal. Dramatic congressional testimony June 21 spelled out how election workers were harassed by Donald Trump and his followers because they wouldn’t cheat for him. This is basic Hitlerism – using violence and threats of violence to cow people and take power. And the events of Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrated that the violence is real.
The Republican Party of Texas has formally denied that Joe Biden is the president. The Republican Party of Indiana just nominated Diego Morales for secretary of state – a key job in protecting fair elections. He claims now to acknowledge Biden’s election, but he earlier called it a “scam.”
And here in Allen County? Silence. To my knowledge, not a single local Republican official has come out in public to call Trump the liar he is. Not a single one has spoken out against the intimidation of election workers by Trump and his goons.
Instead, we have our own local representative whining about Capitol officials not being prepared enough for the rioters when he – Jim Banks – had encouraged people to take part in the “rally” Trump inspired for the sole purpose of stopping the legal transfer of power. How else were these criminals ever going to stop the process, except through violence?
Republicans who profess to be Christians will remember the disdain Jesus expressed toward hypocrites. Does anyone doubt Banks and our two U.S. senators would have voted for impeachment and conviction if a Democratic president had done what Trump did?
Banks’s sycophancy, combined with the shameful silence of every other local Republican “leader,” gives Republican voters an excuse to believe that what Trump has done and is still doing is somehow within the bounds of legitimate political action.
It is not. It is fascistic. It is evil. And, by their silence, Allen County Republicans own it.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
‘Originalists’ have fundamentalist viewpoint
One really has to wonder how the “originalists” on the Supreme Court justify their decision to give tax dollars to religious schools. After all, the Founding Fathers were pretty clear about separation of church and state.
But I wonder … does this mean Muslim religious schools get tax dollars? Jewish schools? Buddhist schools? Wiccan schools? Satanic schools? They’re all religious schools.
Of course, like the Founding Fathers, I don’t think any religious school should get tax dollars, but fair is fair, right?
Oh, wait … I almost forgot, we’re not really talking about “originalists” here, we’re talking about evangelicals who think their version of Christianity is the only religion. Fair doesn’t really enter into it.
Candace Schuler
Fort Wayne
Injured goose denied aid
On June 1, I found an injured Canada goose at the Lakeside Park pond that lies between Lake and Columbia avenues. This goose had an injured right leg and wing.
I called the local wildlife rehabilitators and, even though they take in injured animals, they told me they would not take in an injured goose.
How cruel is that?
Gary Helmke
Fort Wayne