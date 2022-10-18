Abortion, gun stances show logical inconsistency
Somewhere in America, a woman walks into a clinic and has an abortion. According to people such as Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Todd Rokita and others, this woman killed her unborn child.
Somewhere in America, a person walks into a classroom full of students and shoots these students up so bad that some parents can’t even identify their own children.
What has been the response of our Republican politicians in this state?
According to these people, we need to ban all abortions in Indiana. Ban all birth control products or methods and shut down all abortion clinics. They proudly claim they are doing this to save the lives of unborn children.
So if the answer to saving the lives of the unborn is to ban abortions, our Republican politicians need to explain why Indiana is not banning guns and ammunition to save the lives of the living. Today there is no safe place to be in America from guns. Churches? No. Schools? No. Shopping centers? No. Concerts? No. Children playing in their front yards? No. The list is endless.
If you want to go by Rokita’s claim that the woman who had the abortion “killed” her child, I will say that – unlike the person who shot up a classroom of children – at least she didn’t kill other women’s children.
I am calling on Eric Holcomb, Rokita, Jim Banks, Todd Young and Mike Braun to publicly explain to all Hoosiers why they are in support of banning abortions in Indiana but not guns.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Immigration failure
Ellis Island is the most well-known American legal immigration portal. As a frame of reference, from 1892 to 1954 it processed almost 12 million legal immigrants. President Joe Biden and southern border czarina Kamala Harris allowed 2 million illegals and getaways into America in just nine months. When it comes to illegal immigration, the Biden administration is an over-achiever.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville
Banks’ growing extremism out of step with Indiana
Why are you voting for Jim Banks? He complains and blames President Joe Biden yet refuses to vote for anything that addresses the problems.
He has voted against stopping oil companies from price gouging, infrastructure, the child tax credit, the Inflation Reduction Act, protecting a woman’s right to birth control, equal rights for women, humanitarian aid at the border and raising the minimum wage to $15. He uses his veteran status to get votes but votes against veterans getting help they need. He supported the attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. He votes for tax breaks for millionaire donors but is against student loan help for Hoosiers.
He is a radical right-wing extremist who is afraid to face his constituents in open town halls. He lives in a million-dollar home in Virginia, gets Super Bowl seats and only comes here to raise money. He attacks the FBI and anyone else trying to enforce the laws when it comes to criminal acts by Republicans.
He’s been living on our dime for six years. He is not an honorable man. He pushes out lies and propaganda on social media. Banks is too radical and too extreme for Indiana. Look up his voting record for yourself. We deserve so much better. Please vote accordingly in November.
Marlo Aguirre
Fort Wayne