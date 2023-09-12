Judgment in traffic death erodes faith in system
What is a human life worth?
Every philosopher in history has given a different answer, and many today would maintain that a human life is priceless and cannot be measured in any material value. Yet, the justice system in Fort Wayne has answered that. When taken by the hands of a police officer, a life is only worth $35.50 – less than what most families pay for a meal out.
Since last April, I have been following the events of Joshua Hartup’s fatal collision with Henry Najedski. Every update on the case since then has caused me to lose more faith in what passes for a justice system in our city.
Even after it was released that Hartup had been involved in (at least) four other accidents, the only legal penalty he will see doesn’t even amount to a slap on the wrist.
Likewise, he isn’t expected to see penalties from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
I cannot help but be furious; any other person with the same driving history would be facing severe charges.
I cannot even begin to imagine the pain Najedski’s family and friends are going through after seeing just how little Henry’s life was worth in the eyes of the “justice” system and the FWPD.
Randy Swim
Fort Wayne
Ukraine’s fascist leanings should trouble Americans
World travelers know you can learn a lot about a country from its monuments (i.e., what citizens value). Ukraine has more than 50 monuments to Stepan Bandera – leader of the fascist organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN-B).
The OUN-B took part in killing more than 100,000 Poles and Jews. In 2010, Bandera was declared a hero of Ukraine.
Joe Lauria of Consortium News wrote an excellent paper on the influence of neo-Nazism in Ukraine on Dec. 29, 2022.
Many countries had (and still have) Nazis. I know of no other country that has monuments to them.
Most of the Bandera monuments were built after the pro-American Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko was elected in 2005.
I do not believe most Ukrainians are Nazis, but western Ukrainians need to take responsibility for their heroes.
One of the many problems Americans have in understanding the current conflict is that our World War II ground war in Europe stopped at Berlin.
I can only imagine the dismay of Russians when western Ukraine erected monuments to a man who was part of 20 million deaths in Russia.
What would we think if Canada or Mexico erected monuments to Nazis in this millennium?
It is especially odd to see liberals supporting fascists in Ukraine whom they would despise in the United States.
Americans should be more curious why the Azov Battalion (now regiment) was not incorporated into the Ukrainian military until 2022.
Who do Americans think shot pro-Russian activists and violently deposed Victor Yanukovich? The New York Times credited the neo-Nazi group Right Sector for his ouster.
I recently went to Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The island hosts our nation’s tallest peace memorial. I was unable to go to the top because lightning had destroyed the elevator motor.
There was no money to repair the peace memorial. It might have been sent to Ukraine.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne