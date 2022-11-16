Ending oil production would have severe fallout
Those who demand that oil production be terminated should consider seriously the extreme sacrifices we all would be required to make if all products made from petroleum were no longer available. It should be emphasized that some of the products can be considered essential to human survival. This list is constantly growing as new inventions are created.
Here is a sampling of the items which are made from petroleum. Are we willing to no longer produce them?
Solvents, diesel fuel, motor oil, bearing grease, ink, floor wax, ballpoint pens, football cleats, upholstery, sweaters, boats, insecticides, bicycle tires, sports car bodies, nail polish, fishing lures, dresses, tires, golf bags, perfume, cassettes, dishwasher parts, toolboxes, shoe polish, motorcycle helmets, caulk, petroleum jelly, transparent tape, CD players, faucet washers, antiseptics, clothesline, curtains, food preservatives, basketballs, soap, vitamin capsules, antihistamines, purses, shoes, dashboards, cortisone, deodorant, footballs, putty, dyes, panty hose, refrigerant, percolators, life jackets, rubbing alcohol, linings, skis, TV cabinets, shag rugs, electrician’s tape, tool racks, car battery cases, epoxy, paint, mops, slacks, insect repellent, oil filters, umbrellas, yarn, fertilizers, hair coloring, roofing, toilet seats, fishing rods, lipstick, denture adhesive, linoleum, ice cube trays, synthetic rubber, speakers, plastic wood, electric blankets, glycerin, tennis rackets, rubber cement, fishing boots, dice, nylon rope, candles, trash bags, house paint, water pipes, hand lotion, roller skates, surfboards, shampoo, wheels, paint rollers, shower curtains, guitar strings, luggage, aspirin, safety glasses, antifreeze, football helmets, awnings, eyeglasses, toothbrushes, ice chests, combs, CDs and DVDs, paintbrushes, detergents, vaporizers, balloons, sunglasses, tents, heart valves, crayons, parachutes, telephones, enamel, pillows, dishes, cameras, anesthetics, artificial turf, artificial limbs, bandages, dentures, model cars, folding doors, hair curlers, cold cream, movie film, soft contact lenses, drinking cups, fan belts, car enamel, shaving cream, ammonia, refrigerators, golf balls, toothpaste and gasoline
Max A. Geyer
Huntington
Protected bike lanes an overdue development
Would you say that traffic in Fort Wayne is busier than, say, Chicago or New York City? The logic city and county departments apply to their refusal to install protected bike lanes might suggest so. “There is simply too much traffic to have protected bike lanes, too much hassle to clear them in the winter, too inconvenient for people exiting driveways or seeking convenient parking.” However, visiting downtown Chicago and Manhattan recently, I just saw those. Two-lane protected lanes on busy roads used by bikers, scooters and even joggers.
Walking and biking shouldn’t be seen as merely recreational – we do a good job at that – we should see them as essentials to improve general health, air quality, energy savings, social interactions and more.
Indianapolis has heavily invested in active transportation; it’s time for Indiana’s second-largest city to do the same.
Cornelia Schulz
Fort Wayne
Accused Delphi killer has disgraced honorable name
What’s in a name?
Richard Allen is accused of the murders in Delphi of Abby Williams and Libby German. If guilty, he also has disgraced an honorable name in American history.
In the late 18th century, Richard Allen was a slave who became an influential preacher in the Methodist movement.
Frustrated with racism, Allen left the Methodist Episcopal Church and established a Black congregation in Philadelphia called Bethel. Allen led the formation of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the first Black denomination in America, and became its first bishop.
Whatever your name, live to give it honor.
Cephas Williamson
Fort Wayne
Grateful?
What are you feeling thankful for this Thanksgiving? Let us know by noon Monday at letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802 for possible inclusion on our Thanksgiving Day page.