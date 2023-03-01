‘War in Ukraine is madness ...’
War in Ukraine is a David and Goliath story, but the key is determining who is Goliath. Russia is the largest country in the world, but it had a military budget of $77 billion in 2022.
NATO has a military budget of nearly $1.2 trillion.
NATO has over four times as many military personnel and active soldiers as Russia.
Committing NATO troops to Ukraine is almost a guarantee of nuclear war with Russia. Russia cannot fight the military resources of 31 countries conventionally. NATO’s military budget was $895.68 billion in 2013. It has risen every year since and is directed squarely at Russia.
I do not believe the rationale that we are defending the rule-based international order.
Palestinians would still have a country if we were serious about national borders.
We accuse Russia of violating sovereignty while we have 900 troops in Syria and military bases all over this planet.
Russia’s military budget should be proof that it is not interested in an empire. Russia isn’t close to total war mobilization. They will probably be paying full government pensions long after our Social Security Administration is insolvent.
Ukraine is not defending Europe. It is simply attacking ethnic Russians who wish to be free of Ukraine.
The security guarantee we gave Ukraine when nuclear weapons were removed in 1995 did not include Ukraine bringing NATO to Russia’s borders.
This war is especially tragic because many experts saw the possibility of conflict in Ukraine in the late 1980s.
War in Ukraine is madness and endangers the world. Every weapon we add increases the chance of nuclear war.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
Surgery team terrific at VA Hospital
I would like to thank Dr. Jessie and his team for the excellent care I received at the Fort Wayne VA Hospital when I went in for “minor” surgery. To me, “minor surgery” is one someone else has; it’s not “minor” when it’s you.
From the time I got there, they were caring and professional. Beginning with the pre-op nurse who kept me talking as she did her job to all the doctors and nurses in the operating room to the nurses in recovery, it was a job well done.
Thank you again to Dr. Jessie and his entire team!
Charles (Chuck) Beery
Columbia City
Fort Wayne still has a paper to treasure
There have been several letters lately complaining about the Sunday edition of The Journal Gazette being eliminated and replaced with a weekend edition on Saturday. Please be grateful to our terrific Journal Gazette for still publishing six days a week.
Do you realize that many cities have lost a local newspaper entirely? Do you remember there used to be a second daily newspaper in Fort Wayne that no longer exists? Do you realize that some cities have a newspaper only one or two days a week? Or offer only an on-line edition?
I, too, am from the older demographics, having been born the day we invaded Normandy (remember when that was? We call it D-Day!).
So when your Saturday edition is delivered, pull out some of the sections that used to be Sunday specials – the double-page former Sunday comics (the ones printed in color) and any other things you can wait until Sunday to read, fold it in half, put it on the end table by your favorite chair and appreciate what you have received.
Then thank your newspaper delivery person, who does not receive hourly wages, uses his/her own vehicle, buys their own gas, pays for oil changes and repairs, and until recently was working seven days (very early morning shifts) while you are still toasty in your bed.
So please stop your malcontented crabbiness!
Roselyn Anderson
Fort Wayne