Many agree: Streets must be priority
I completely agree with David Nichols (“Priorities ahead of parks,” July 8). Our streets are in terrible condition.
Railroad crossings at Smith and Ardmore roads will shake your car out of alignment and bend your rims, they are so bad. A complete stop is needed.
Our city is starting to look like a carnival with all the murals – some nice, some gaudy.
Roundabouts are unnecessary in some areas. Our overpasses are disintegrating with new signs on them.
Take care of our streets and railroad tracks before planting trees, flowers, and creating new walking trails and parks (Promenade). A lot of people I talk to feel the same way.
Thanks to Nichols for bringing up all that I was thinking about, along with a lot of other people.
Linda Wisniewski
Fort Wayne
Fireworks obsession now problem for someone else
Thankfully, one of my obnoxious neighbors addicted to fireworks has moved.
After years of nonstop fireworks for months on end, it looks like we might have some peace.
No thanks to the fire department.
No thanks to our police department, which will not enforce the laws unless someone gets hurt.
No thanks to our city council members, who heard my many requests and ignored them.
No thanks to our state representatives willing to sell out our neighborhoods for the mighty dollar.
No thanks to the mayor and his office, who talk about quality of life while ignoring what that actually means to those who suffer from night after night of noise.
My sympathy goes to new neighbors who will have to put up with this obnoxious situation.
Mary Kay Matasky
Fort Wayne
Abortion as birth control is lazy planning
Fervent abortion advocates speak about pregnancy as though it happens via immaculate conception. That a woman controlling her own body before and during conception is a foreign concept, as if primal urges render us absolutely helpless with regard to acting to prevent pregnancy.
When did abortion become (it seems to be) the easiest way of birth control?
Would birth control pills be better birth control?
Would condoms be better birth control?
Would a diaphragm be better birth control?
Would an IUD be better birth control?
Would monthly periodical rhythm be better birth control?
It seems there are some better ways for birth control other than abortion, unless you are too lazy to use other means of birth control.
So many choices ... which method would your baby choose to not exist?
Casey Spranger
Fort Wayne
School robots wouldn’t be detriment to students
I would like to address some commentary (Letters, July 3) that was critical of my June 21 letter that proposed using tactical robots in schools to stop armed intruders.
My narrative was misunderstood by the writer of the critical letter.
First off, my procedure has nothing to do with protecting the gun lobby. This may be the wildest notion in the opposing letter.
Secondly, I would like to address the following statement: “Then there is the effect on the kids. Imagine trying to learn geometry while staring at a tactical robot.”
My procedure states that “tactical robots can be used as sentries, standing guard at the school’s only entrance, prepared to screen all visitors to determine whether they present a threat.”
Nowhere does it imply that the robot would be stationed in the classroom while normal classes are in process. The robot will only enter the classroom if a live shooting is in progress.
Max A. Geyer
Huntington