Sole consideration should be women’s health
This week, the General Assembly is holding a special session costing Indiana taxpayers valuable dollars that most of us could use in our pockets to pay for our family’s needs, such as groceries and gas.
If the legislators feel this special session is an absolute emergency, then I ask them to, please, use my money to help the women currently living in Indiana. As a woman of Indiana, and a mother of three daughters, I am expecting representatives to represent us. The population in Indiana is 51.1% women.
Our legislators’ vote should not be a vote for or against abortion. It should be a vote for women to have the right to proper, quality health care. How many of our legislators are licensed health care providers? For those who are not, they should be doing their research and listening to the experts in the health care field.
Organizations opposing abortion bans/bills are state health care groups and licensed professionals. They are providing research on why they do not support limits. They are not fighting whether abortion is right or wrong; they are fighting for the health care of women. They are providing research to protect and keep women alive.
There is no doubt this issue may be a tough decision when it comes to whether abortion is right or wrong. However, it is time to disregard party lines and the dollars that fill campaign accounts and vote for proper, quality health care for women.
Jennifer Matthias
Fort Wayne
Abortion exceptions devalue human life
Any abortion legislation must contain no exceptions. Allowing exceptions devalues human life.
Either human life is sacrosanct or it is not. Human life has intrinsic value from the moment of conception to the moment of death. When exceptions are allowed, you allow the battle to define at what point human life has value to continue forever.
Remember how “safe, legal, and rare” morphed into “right up to the moment of birth”? The total number of legitimate reasons for killing babies in the womb is zero. Indiana legislators need to show some backbone and outlaw abortions – no exceptions.
Pat Christle
New Haven
Disaffected Republican guilty of oversimplification
I read an interesting op-ed on July 15. The author, about my age (late 70s), grew up a “staunch Republican.” But he gradually changed from the Bush years through the Trump administration.
He believes the GOP has become the party of obstruction, supportive of voter suppression and opposed to efforts to achieve a cleaner environment. I think he oversimplifies.
For example, most Republican representatives and senators will vote against a construction bill when it has a rider supporting taxpayer-funded abortion at any stage of a pregnancy up to the moment of birth. As to voter suppression, I have never understood objections to voters having a photo ID needed to cast a vote. People needing a mail-in ballot should request one and mail it in. It’s not rocket science.
I started out as a young man well within the Democratic Party tradition. As I grew older and paid taxes and my wife and I started a family, I gradually turned more to the Republican side. The greatest improvements we experienced economically came, ironically, during the Reagan years. The Trump tax program helped us and simplified the tax-paying process.
Today’s Democratic Party is so preoccupied with identity, gender and race that it flies in the face of the best aspects of our nation. The “Green New Deal” makes no sense scientifically and the Biden administration’s determination to destroy our energy establishment will ruin our economy if it is allowed to proceed. Won’t the Chinese be thrilled?
William Dillon
Hamilton