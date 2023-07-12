Marginalization of minorities OK’d
The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting affirmative action in college admissions makes me think of the Gospel parable of the old and new wineskins. The parable speaks of the unsuitability of attempting to combine the new with the old, using the metaphor of old wineskins bursting if new wine is poured in, ruining both. Jesus used the metaphor to stir listeners to first refresh their social/religious container before they can receive his “Reign of God” teaching.
The court majority talks easily about colorblindness and the unfairness of racial discrimination in admissions in the context of the 14th Amendment while either minimizing the relevance of the old, unchanged and unjust social order or deeming it unknowable whether and when it is or has been transformed.
No. Our nation’s container for holding racial justice clearly remains an old and brittle wineskin, as assiduously evidenced in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent, in which she carefully lays out the history that has resulted in the “gulf-sized racial gaps” that starkly exist, today still, with respect to health, wealth and well-being of American citizens. The evidence is there for all who will see (read it).
America’s problem is our wineskins (social systems, institutions and structures) even now are beset with race-based disadvantage and remain untransformed. Nothing truly new can happen without such transformation. The intent of a holistic college applicant review process that includes race is to play a part in creating a transformed social order (fresher wineskins) so the just ideal of ending unfair racial discrimination (new wine) can eventually happen and endure. The court’s removal of race as a consideration pockmarks such holistic reviews.
As added in the Luke 5:39 version of the parable, those contentedly drinking the old wine have no desire for the new, saying, “The old is good.” That’s essentially the result of the court’s decision. Has the court learned nothing in the aftermath of its gutting of the Voting Rights Act?
It’s not difficult to see the forthcoming effect: even more underrepresentation for America’s racially marginalized.
David A. Peppler
Columbia City
Many made Deer Park’s silver celebration special
After spending some time writing letters of appreciation, it occurred to me what makes a community great. I mean really great.
When a business celebrates its 25th anniversary, do you think other local businesses would step in to help? Well, they did. And I couldn’t be prouder of our 46808 neighborhood.
I am the owner of Deer Park Irish Pub located here in Fort Wayne, and we recently celebrated our 25th anniversary. The outpouring of support was simply amazing and made me realize how great this community truly is. For example, in the 46808 ZIP code reside five microbreweries: 2Toms, Junk Ditch, Dot & Line, Hop River and Fortlandia. The brewmeisters collaborated and brought to our silver jubilee various ales, stouts, sours and lagers, all of which gave our fans something even more to celebrate.
Local entertainment also took to the stage, serenading the patrons with their drinking songs. Many generous vendors donated swag for hourly door prizes: Five Star Distributing, Aalco, Coney Island, DKM Embroidery and Riegel’s Pipe and Tobacco. C Henry Steel lent us a smoker for our barbecue. Even our tent was graciously pitched by a supporter. Our neighboring University of Saint Francis offered parking on their campus for our guests.
It’s this kind of camaraderie – businesses working together in a community – that sets us apart from others. It also goes without saying that the employees of Deer Park worked untiringly to make this celebration a success.
A very special thank you to these local businesses, and to our patrons, for this outpouring of support for our 25th anniversary. It truly is what makes our community so great!
Tony Henry
Fort Wayne